Sajid Javid: 'The government will obey the law, but we'll also not ask for an extension'

Sajid Javid has said the government will obey the law which requires an extension if there is no Brexit deal... but says he will stick to their policy of not delaying Brexit.

The chancellor told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show: "The law talks about October 19th in case there is no deal agreed in that council meeting, should we get to that position, we will look at those options.

"Of course we will obey the law, but we will look at our options."

"So on October 19th, after that council meeting, the prime minister would ask for an extension as that is the law of this country?" asked a confused Marr.

But Javid insisted: "We will not change our policy. Our policy ls clear."

Asked how it would work, he said: "We will have to wait and see... We will be consistent with obeying the law and also following our policy."

He added that the prime minister will not be resigning.

Sajid also insisted there was "evidence" he was trying to get a deal as there had been "numerous meetings" with the EU.

"Meetings, meetings, meetings, talk, talk, talk, not a shred of a new idea from the British government, nothing" snapped Marr.

"There actually are new ideas," insisted Javid.

"So what? Tell me!" asked the presenter again.

But Javid said: "Anyone who knows how negotiation works knows you would not discuss them in public, you would not put them in the public domain."

Pressed again on the matter, Marr asked: "So you know that there's a proposal but you're not going to tell us about it?" asked Marr.

"Yes, I do know there's a proposal and it would be madness to talk about it in public," he replied.

He also refused to rule out a pact with the Brexit Party in a general election, saying that the Conservative Party does not "need" electoral alliances.

The Chancellor was asked by Andrew Marr whether he would personally feel comfortable standing next to Nigel Farage after striking an election deal.

He said: "We don't need an electoral alliance with anyone. We can stand on our own two feet, put our message across.

"The picture our opponents are painting of us, of course they would paint a false picture. We are a proud centre right, moderate, one nation party.

"There is nothing extremist about wanting to meet the will of the British people on a simple question which was do you want to leave the EU or not.

"We are not in election yet. I am clear we do not need an alliance with anyone."

Martin Whitfield, Labour MP for East Lothian, said the Tories had become the Conservative and Brexit Party.

He said: "The Tories are transforming from the Conservative and Unionist Party to the Conservative and Brexit Party.

"Teaming up with Nigel Farage's English nationalists while at the same time kicking out Tory veterans shows they have truly lost their way.

"Boris Johnson's desire for a catastrophic no-deal Brexit is a threat to the Union.

"The people of the UK deserve a final say on Brexit so that we have the choice to reject the lies of Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage and remain in the EU."