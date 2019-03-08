Breaking

Sajid Javid dropped from Tory leadership race while Boris Johnson increases his lead

PUBLISHED: 13:16 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 20 June 2019

Sajid Javid has said his not being invited to the state banquest during Donald Trump's visit was 'odd'. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Sajid Javid has said his not being invited to the state banquest during Donald Trump's visit was 'odd'. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

2016 Getty Images

Sajid Javid has been knocked out of the Conservative leadership race, leaving Michael Gove, Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson to face a final MPs' vote later today.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

In this fourth ballot of the race, Javid got the lowest number of votes at 34.

Gove got 61, Hunt got 59, and Johnson got 157.

Two votes were spoilt, meaning only 311 rather than 313 were cast.

Boris Johnson has increased his already huge share of the votes from MPs, gaining 14 votes since the last round.

A further ballot will take place tonight, after which the two remaining candidates will then go off to nationwide party hustings over the weekend, as long as nobody withdraws from the race at that stage.

Boris Johnson has not yet indicated if he will participate in further televised debates.

Both Sajid Javid and Rory Stewart have insisted there should not be a "coronation", as happened in 2016 in the leadership race after David Cameron stepped down.

That race was cut short after the second round when Michael Gove was eliminated and Andrea Leadsom dropped out, handing the premiership to May without taking the vote to the Conservative Party's 124,000 members.

You may also want to watch:

Boris Johnson has been backed by the Evening Standard, edited by former chancellor of the exchequer George Osborne, which published an editorial titled: "We back Boris as the PM to turn Britain around".

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Find out more

Latest Articles

ZOE WILLIAMS: Get over it Tony - the left's long, losing battle with itself and its past

Tony Blair attends the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

MICHAEL WHITE: 'A unicorn grand national' - Why the Tories' leadership race is just a fantasy

Unicorn Grand National. Illustration by Martin Rowson for The New European.

ANDREW ADONIS: Britain's part in German success

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy after a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

'So what?': David Davis shrugs off £43 million wasted on Boris Johnson's garden bridge

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Brexit Secretary David Davis leaves after a Cabinet meeting chaired by British Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street on June 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

BONNIE GREER: Key to The White House can be found in Iowa

US president Donald Trump and UK prime minister Theresa May during the state visit to Britain. Photo: Getty

New survey shows more and more Britons quitting the UK in Brexit exodus

Brexit

Boris Johnson's comments impacted Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's case, says husband

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has insisted that comments made by Boris Johnson when he was foreign secretary

Labour MPs in Leave areas warn Jeremy Corbyn against support for People's Vote

Shadow Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Keir Starmer and Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: PA Wire.

Ian Hislop would 'never' vote for Boris Johnson but defends giving him a platform

When asked if he'd vote for Boris Johnson, Ian Hislop said:

Nigel Farage reveals proposal to crash out of the EU with a Tory-Brexit Party pact

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

John Barnes and Steve Cram to speak at 'Let us be heard' People's Vote rally

John Barnes will be among the sports stars and politicans to speak at the People's Vote 'let us be heard' rally in Leeds. Picture: David Parry/PA Archive/PA Images

Pollster quashes fallacy that Labour voters are working class Leavers

Pollsters have quashed the Labour fallacy that its voters are mostly working-class Leavers. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Brexit Party told to check every single £25 donation 'as soon as possible'

Nigel Farage. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Milkshake-throwing man ordered to pay Nigel Farage £350

Nigel Farage after he was doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle. (Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire)

Brexit secretary goes back to EU with request to ringfence citizens' rights

A letter has been sent to the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier asking him to reopen discussion on citizens' rights. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

WILL SELF: The meaning behind Northern Ireland's Game of Thrones cake

RECIPE FOR A NATION: One version of the Game of Thrones cake. Picture: Will Self

Jeremy Hunt backtracks after agreeing with 'sentiment' of a racist Trump retweet

Conservative leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt speaking on Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Picture: Sky News

Boris Johnson a no-show at Westminster journalists' hustings

Boris Johnson leaving his home on the day of the Westminster leadership hustings he didn't show up at. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Read in full: Tom Watson's passionate defence of the British left's role in Europe

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson launched a fresh push for the party to fully commit to a second referendum in an effort to stay in the European Union. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Great European Lives: Ulrich Inderbinen

Ulrich Inderbinen, who was the oldest mountain guide in the world. Picture: John van Hasselt/Sygma via Getty Images

It's time for the Greens and Lib Dems to collaborate to change the system - and stop Brexit

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Vince Cable and Green Party MP Caroline Lucas joins with campaigners as they take part in the People's Vote March. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

PETER TRUDGILL: Disasters are all Greek to us

The Parthenon, at The Acropolis in Greece. Peter Trudgill says we have the Ancient Greek language to thank for almost all our misfortunes. Picture: Archant

Man mouths 'bollocks to Brexit' on camera during Tory leadership debate

The man in the back row and the Hilfiger t-shirt was spotted mouthing 'bollocks to Brexit' directly to camera during the Channel 4 Tory leadership debate. Picture: Channel 4.

'A rotten borough' - Farage is STILL complaining about Peterborough by-election

Nigel Farage. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Video resurfaces of Boris Johnson being branded 'nasty piece of work'

Eddie Mair interviews Boris Johnson for The Andrew Marr Show. Photograph: BBC.

Horror film: Facism flourishes in the UK

A still from 'It Happened Here', 1965. Picture: LMPC via Getty Images

'I would try for a deal': Tory hopeful Jeremy Hunt would renegotiate Brexit package with EU

Jeremy Hunt on BBC1's Andrew Marr show on Sunday, June 16. Picture: BBC

A Year in Music: 1850 - when national anthems came to the fore

The Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood were catapulted to notoriety by the unveiling of 'Christ in the House of His Parents' by John Everett Millais. Picture: Getty Images

Leadership rival Rory Stewart says Boris Johnson's Brexit plans come "off the rails" once examined in detail

Tory hopeful Rory Stewart on the Andrew Marr show on Sunday, June 16: Picture: BBC

Dominic Raab says Tory party 'will be toast' in next election if Conservatives miss October Brexit deadline

Tory hopeful Dominic Raab told Sophy Ridge on Sunday, June 16 that the Conservative party could fail in an election if they're unable to deliver Brexit. Picture: Sky News

Labour MP says it would be 'scandalous' to suspend parliament for no-deal Brexit

Labour MP Hilary Benn told Sky's Sophy Ridge it would be

Mega manga: Why the traditional artform is perfectly suited to the digital age

Snowflakes' Tiger by Higashimura, 2015. Picture: Akiko Higashimura/Shogakukan Inc

RICHARD LUCK: The astonishing career of William Walker

William Walker pictured training his band of mercenaries at Virgin Bay, Nicaragua 1856-60, circa 1856. Picture: Getty Images

Tory leadership contest: A good moment to draw a line

Tory leadership hopeful Michael Gove, who confessed to having used cocaine. Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

What Boris Johnson's leadership push tells us about the state of the Tory party

Conservative MP and leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson leaves his London home. Picture: Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Labour shouldn't be bystanders to Tory farce

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his North London home on local election day on May 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images)

From left field: How vegetarianism sprouted from radical politics

Vegetarianism has long been a strand of left-wing politics, according to Sky Duthie. Picture: PA Wire

Stage Review by Tim Walker: Wife

Karen Fishwick (Clare), Joshua James (Finn), Calam Lynch (Cas) and Richard Cant (Ivar) in Wife. Picture: Marc Brenner

Why the V-2 rocket was one of the 20th century's most influential inventions

A captured German V-2 Rocket takes off in a test held in New Mexico. Picture: PhotoQuest/Getty Images

Boris Johnson caves to pressure and agrees to TV debate

Former UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA.

Most Read

Mark Francois to anti-Brexit protester: ‘We’re signing your death warrant’

Mark Francois, who backs Boris Johnson, told protester Steve Bray

The Brexit Party rallies behind Rory Stewart after he says he would work with Nigel Farage

Conservative party leadership contender Rory Stewart arrives for a TV debate - with Boris Johnson declining to take part. (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Video resurfaces of Boris Johnson being branded ‘nasty piece of work’

Eddie Mair interviews Boris Johnson for The Andrew Marr Show. Photograph: BBC.

Pollster quashes fallacy that Labour voters are working class Leavers

Pollsters have quashed the Labour fallacy that its voters are mostly working-class Leavers. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Horror film: Facism flourishes in the UK

A still from 'It Happened Here', 1965. Picture: LMPC via Getty Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: our pick of this week's anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Layla Moran MP is confirmed to speak at the For our Future's Sake fundraising dinner. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

Here's our weekly pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy