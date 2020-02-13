Breaking

Sajid Javid resigns after Number 10 orders him to sack his aides

Prime minister Boris Johnson, chancellor of the exchequer Sajid Javid and home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: House of Commons/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Sajid Javid has quit as chancellor after Number 10 ordered him to sack his team of aides.

Boris Johnson had been expected to keep Javid in post, so news of his resignation has shocked Westminster.

Allies of the former chancellor said Johnson had ordered him to fire all of his senior aides if he wanted to remain at the Treasury - something Mr Javid refused to do.

The bombshell came after long-standing rumours of tensions between the ex-chancellor and Johnson's closest aide Dominic Cummings.

In August he had fired Javid's aide Sonia Khan and it appears Number 10 wanted to go further in keeping a closer eye on the chancellor.

Javid said that "no self-respecting minister" could accept the condition being imposed.

"He has turned down the job of chancellor of the exchequer," a source close to Javid said.

"The prime minister said he had to fire all his special advisers and replace them with Number 10 special advisers to make it one team.

"The chancellor said no self-respecting minister would accept those terms."

It comes weeks before the chancellor was due to deliver a post-Brexit budget to oversee financial stability as the UK leaves the European Union.

He is likely to be replaced by chief secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak.

