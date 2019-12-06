Video

Tory candidate says disabled people should be paid less as they 'don't understand money'

The Conservative candidate fro Hastings and Rye was condemned for saying people with disabilities should be paid less as they "don't understand money". Photos: Twitter Archant

A candidate for the Conservative party has been branded 'shameful' after suggesting people with disabilities should receive less pay because "they don't understand money".

Sally Ann-Hart, who is standing for the party in Hasting and Rye, shared an article about national minimum wage to her official Facebook page which suggested disabled people should be paid less.

The article has since been deleted.

It was, however, brought up at a hustings event where the candidate doubled down on her claims.

Video shows a constituent asking Ann-Hart: "You shared an article to your Facebook page saying disabled people should be paid less than the minimum wage, would you care to defend that?"

More footage of the abhorrent Tory candidate for Hastings & Rye, Sally Ann Heart, has emerged. Listen to the audience reaction as she attempts to defend her views on the minimum wage and 'people with learning difficulties.'#ToriesOut #GE2019 pic.twitter.com/F3ZPhmZjxZ — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) December 6, 2019

Ann-Hart attacks the constituent, claiming he didn't read the article, and adds: "It was about people with learning difficulties, about them being given the opportunity to work because it's to do with the happiness they have about working".

At this point the room begins to boo the Tory hopeful, with some constituents shouting "shame", "seriously?" and others adding "we deserve the same pay and rights as everybody else.".

Ann-Hart attempts to justify the position further, but is talked over by one constituent who says: "I am autistic and I should get paid for the work I do. How f*cking dare you?"

She then says: "Some people with learning difficulties, they don't understand about money."

Conservative candidate Sally Ann Heart defending her view that Disabled people / those with learning disabilities should be paid less as they 'Don't understand money'! Actually unbelievable. Audience do not agree... #GeneralElection19 #tory #jc4pm pic.twitter.com/zg5CVvGqea — Rosie Clarke (@Rknepper_) December 5, 2019

The candidate has been slammed for her comments online, which forced her to release a 'prepares statement' to her Facebook page. She said: "For the avoidance of doubt, I was trying to emphasise that more needs to be done to help those with learning disabilities into the workplace and having properly paid work. I did not say anyone should be paid less.

"My comments have been taken out of context, but I do apologise if any offence or alarm has been caused. The number of disabled people in work has hit a record high under this government, and I am committed to doing more to supporting those with learning disabilities into good, secure jobs."