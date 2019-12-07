Lib Dems would not support any Labour leader in government, claims spokesman

A former Conservative minister has made a "substantial", undiscolsed donation to the Liberal Democrats - supporting Sam Gyimah in Kensington. Photo: Jonathan Brady / PA PA Wire/PA Images

The Liberal Democrats would not support any Labour leader in a coalition because the party is now 'hard left', one of Jo Swinson's team has claimed.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, the Lib Dem business spokesman Sam Gyimah was commenting on comments they would not put Labour or the Tories in the government.

He was asked if that was even the case if Jeremy Corbyn looked like he was able to form a government.

Gyimah explained: "We had an opportunity to put Jeremy Corbyn into Downing Street in September to get a People's Vote, but we didn't. We didn't do it then, we wouldn't do it now."

Pressed on if his party would support Labour without Jeremy Corbyn, the former Tory minister said: "The Labour Party is now a hard-left Labour Party and in terms of their values are diametrically opposed to us.

"Where we stand is that the choice before the country is between a hard-Brexit government or a hard-left Labour Party. Both of them are not in our national interest."

"We will act in a national interest, and what we want is a sufficient block of Liberal Democrat MPs to be a block on the extremes.

"What we need is a return to sensible pragmatic politics as the way forward, and the link that is drawn that somehow a vote for us directly goes for a vote for Jeremy Corbyn is an immature way of looking at our politics".

He added: "It doesn't have to be the red or the blue team."

But earlier in the week leader Jo Swinson said she would work with any party to get a People's Vote, but ruled out working with Jeremy Corbyn or Boris Johnson.

She said: "Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson, neither of them are fit to be prime minister.

"I will vote for legislation to pass a People's Vote, of course I will, and I would have done that under the previous Conservative government, just as I would do it under any other government."

She continued: "I am not going to put Jeremy Corbyn into Number 10, but if a government of any colour puts down a bill in parliament to have a People's Vote, then we will support having a People's Vote to put a specific Brexit deal to the people with the option of remaining in the EU."

SNP economic spokeswoman Kirsty Blackman also told the Today programme her party could "temper" a future Labour government in office.

She added: "We need a situation where there is somebody to temper that, where there is somebody to ensure that they are not allowed unfettered access to make policy, and that's why we think that people in Scotland should vote for the SNP."

She continued: "We can tone down those Labour Party policies and we can put in a huge amount of pressure on them if we're in that situation of some kind of progressive alliance."