Video

More than 30 Tory MPs ready to vote against no-deal Brexit, says former minister

Sam Gyimah on Sky News. Photograph: Sky. Archant

A former Conservative leadership contestant has cliamed that more than 30 MPs in his party are ready to vote against a no-deal Brexit.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sam Gyimah, the former education minister, told Sky News that there are a "significant number" of Tory MPs who are looking at legislative options to block a no-deal Brexit.

He said: "I think it is about 30, 30-plus. But what they will be looking to do is stop a no prime minister from proroguing Parliament in order to deliver no deal.

"But also create options for the new prime minister so that no deal is not the only option we face on October 31."

But Gymiah said if Labour proposes a vote of no confidence motion in the government he would not join the opposition in doing so.

"Thirty or thirty plus" - Sam Gyimah says there are a "significant" number of Tory MPs who would act against a no-deal Brexit.



Follow Sunday politics live here: https://t.co/yWVccVG3mx pic.twitter.com/RTvlaYxRKB — Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) July 7, 2019

He said: "I have been very explicit about that. That is not something I intend to do.

"I think it is the nuclear option. I don't want to go there. I know there are some who are considering it."

Labour's shadow international development secretary Barry Gardiner earlier said that the party will call a no-confidence motion when it looked likely it will pass, but said conversations were ongoing.

He added: "We will call a no-confidence vote when we believe that those Conservative Members of parliament who have said they would support a no-confidence motion in the government in order to stop a no-deal are likely to support it."

Gymiah said Tory MPs are looking at "a number of legislative mechanisms" were being looked at to prevent a no-deal exit.

He said: "I wouldn't want to announce them before they have been tested as being viable.

"But there is a real concern. The real concern here is not about leavers or remainers.

"The real concern here is that this is not in the interest of our country."

He added: "What all this is about is staving off economic mayhem.

"Now in a scenario where you break off your legs and get on crutches and say 'that is a mobility dividend'.

"It is not a dividend. We will be hurting the economy. I think that is something most people are concerned about."