Today programme editor to quit Radio 4 months after ministers boycott show

Editor of BBC Radio 4's Today programme Sarah Sands speaks to a live audience at Wigmore Hall. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Sarah Sands is standing down as editor of Radio 4's Today programme after three years.

Her decision comes as the BBC announces a swathe of cuts in its news programmes.

Sands, the former editor of the Evening Standard, was appointed by the corporation in January 2017.

She has been criticised previously for her links to Brexiteers including Boris Johnson, Liam Fox and Nigel Farage as well as media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Despite a close friendship with Johnson, after he came to power his adviser Dominic Cummings took the decision to keep ministers away from the programme.

The programme most recently saw veteran journalist John Humphrys leave in 2019, after 32 years and 5,000 programmes.

Announcing her decision Sands did not say why she was leaving, but said she was "proud" to have been editor of the programme.

She tweeted: "I have decided to move on from being editor of the Today programme and propose to leave the BBC in September.

"It has been a privilege to be part of this remarkable team and I am proud to have championed our intelligent journalism and political independence. God bless the BBC."

The programme is presented by Justin Webb, Mishal Husain, Martha Kearney and Nick Robinson.