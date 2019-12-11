Video

James Corden skewers Boris Johnson in SNL skit about Trump Nato gossip

Boris Johnson is portrayed as a teenager trying too hard to be liked by Trudeau and Macron in this SNL take on the Nato hot mic. Picture: SNL SNL

James Corden has delivered a pitch-perfect performance as Boris Johnson attempting to join in with 'cool kids' Macron and Trudeau at Nato.

Nato leaders appeared to mock Donald Trump at a reception during the Nato summit in London. Picture: PA Nato leaders appeared to mock Donald Trump at a reception during the Nato summit in London. Picture: PA

Following the humiliating footage of world leaders gossiping about Donald Trump at the Nato conference in London, US comic sketch show Saturday Night Live transports the whole scene to a high school cafeteria.

While globally Trump became the brunt of the joke when the footage emerged, SNL's eagle-eyed writers were also quick to spot the comic potential of Johnson attempting to ingratiate himself with Europe's 'cool kids'.

Justin Trudeau is played by Jimmy Fallon, Emmanuel Macron is played by Paul Rudd, and Alec Baldwin reprises his classic take on Trump in this scene in which Corden's Johnson has latched himself onto the European leaders in the cafeteria.

Firstly, Johnson tells a less popular world leader not to sit with them, saying: "Why don't you Brexit out of here, dweeb,"

"Oh em gee, was that supposed to be a joke, Boris?" asks Trudeau. "You're being so crude right now."

"Yeah, I know I know, it was dumb of me, I'm sorry," said Johnson.

"You're always sorry. You've just got to try and keep up. That's what it's like to hang with the cool guys."

Then Trudeau and Macron begin gossiping about Trump's 45-minute press conference. "Did you see him speak for 45 minutes the other day? It was just supposed to be for a photo," says Macron.

"Well if I looked like him I'd try to distract the photographer too," said Trudeau, prompting Johnson to overenthusiastically try to join in by saying: "Yeah. He's not good looking like us three" - which caused quite the side-eye. Later, the three tell Trump he can't sit with them, but Johnson is still the butt of the jokes.

"Look at the state of him," says Trudeau. "He's like, dumber than Boris," - at which Johnson laughs too hard.

Later, Kate McKinnon playing a nerdy Angela Merkel joins the scene.

Watch the whole skit to get a full sense of the impression that Boris Johnson is leaving on the USA.