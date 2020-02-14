Brexiteer fumes longer passport queues were 'not the Brexit' he voted for

A Brexiteer has provoked a massive response after he took to Twitter to fume that longer passport queues were 'not the Brexit' that he voted for.

The Leaver, who two weeks ago was asking "where are all the remoaning cyclists who were laughing at me a months ago?", managed to answer his own question with his latest Twitter posting.

In a tweet he wrote complaining about the "disgusting service" at an airport in Amsterdam.

Posting a photograph of an immigration queue, he complained he had been forced to wait 55 minutes at Schiphol airport.

Officials have warned previously that those travelling from the UK after Brexit could expect longer delays in Amsterdam.

But, without an ounce of irony, he concluded his message by saying: "This isn't the Brexit I voted for."

His tweet attracted more than 8,000 replies in less than 24 hours, and caused the name Colin to trend.

"Um actually, yes, this is exactly what you voted for," said Ian Howes.

"You voted to lose Freedom of Movement. Did you think it didn't mean you?" responded Caroline Page.

Passports are red,

Passports are blue.

You've fucked this up Colin,

Get used to the queue. — NotTHATJane (@THAT_Jane) February 14, 2020

"Please apply the English upper lip and the Dunkirk spirit. We won 2 world wars!" joked Catio Miles.

"Maybe you should just believe in Brexit more," wrote John Rain.

"What on earth did you expect? Preferential treatment because you come from the UK?" pondered Kim Sussex.

"Just wait 'til end of the year. You ain't seen nothin' yet!" warned Chrissie Grech.

"You won. Get over it," another posted.

"An absolute classic of the "people who wanted out of the EU losing their shit about the consequences of leaving the EU" genre. Just perfect," tweeted James Felton.

The Brexiteer later followed up his tweet by claiming he knew exactly what he voted for.

He wrote: "I didn't vote to stand in a queue for over an hour why some jobsworth checks our passports".

He added: "I spent more time at immigration than I did in the air getting to my destination."

The airport responded to Twitter comments saying: "New staff members were being trained yesterday, leading to longer queues at the passport control than usual."