Scientists to form new group in response to lack of transparency from SAGE

A former government chief scientific adviser is to form a new group of experts to act as an alternative to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).

Sir David King, who worked under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, intends for the group to look at ways out of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Sunday Times reports the new group would broadcast on YouTube and aim to provide “robust, unbiased advice” to the government.

Concerns have been raised about a lack of transparency within SAGE, with only a partial membership list of the group, which informs the government’s coronavirus response, to be published.

Last week, the current chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said the list of around 100 experts would be issued “shortly” after the presence of Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s controversial aide, at some of the meetings was revealed.

Sir David told the newspaper transparency within scientific discussion was essential.

He added: “I am not at all critical of the scientists who are putting advice before the government... but because there is no transparency the government can say they are following scientific advice but we don’t know that they are.”

On Cummings’ attendance at the meetings, he said: “Cummings is an adviser to the prime minister, and the chief scientific adviser is an adviser to the prime minister.

“So there are two voices from the scientific advisory group and I think that’s very dangerous because only one of the two understands the science.”