Government tells court Boris Johnson will send Brexit extension letter to stop no-deal Brexit

Boris Johnson leaves his office in Westminster. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

The government has submitted evidence to Scotland's highest civil court claiming the prime minister will comply with MP's demands to send a letter requesting a Brexit extension if a deal is not agreed by October 19th.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

SNP MP Joanna Cherry and Lawyer Jolyon Maugham. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire. SNP MP Joanna Cherry and Lawyer Jolyon Maugham. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

It comes as Scotland's highest civil court has said it would be 'unprecedented' for an official to exercise powers to sign an Article 50 extension on behalf of Boris Johnson in a new court case.

The Court of Session's Inner House heard the unique power of nobile officium - which would allow a court official to sign the letter - has never been used over a prime minister.

Lord Drummond Young said: "In the circumstances of this case, it is unprecedented. There's a question of competence."

But in evidence read out by Aidan O'Neill QC - acting on behalf of SNP MP Joanna Cherry QC and Jolyon Maugham QC - a government submission said it would comply with the law.

The three judges - Lord Drummond Young, Lord Menzies and Lord Turnbull - will continue the case on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a hearing has now begun in the Outer House of the Court of Session on whether the prime minister can be forced to extend Article 50.

The legal action - led by Cherry, Maugham and businessman Vince Dale - will ask the court to require Johnson to seek an extension to avoid leaving the EU without a deal.

The so-called 'safeguard act' - or Benn act - was passed by Westminster last month requiring the government to ask for an extension until January 31 if an agreement is not reached with the EU by October 19.

Opponents to no-deal say they fear the prime minister will try to thwart the legislation in order to fulfil his vow to leave the EU on October 31 "do or die".

The trio behind the court action are seeking an order to ensure Johnson requests an extension to the Article 50 process if he refuses to abide by the terms of the Benn act.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme, Joanna Cherry QC said: "We're not bringing this case because we think there's any loophole in the Benn act.

"We're bringing this case because we're dealing with a British prime minister who brags about not obeying the law and has form for doing things that are unlawful.

"Boris Johnson is not above the law, whether in Scotland or south of the border, thanks to the decision of the UK Supreme Court."

The SNP MP also said she hopes the prime minister will be clear on his position about obeying the Benn act.

She said: "If this court case achieves nothing else but getting him to be clear about what his position is, then it will have achieved something."

Cherry previously won a Supreme Court case against the government which found the planned prorogation of parliament until October 14 was unlawful.