SNP dismantle Boris Johnson’s claim smaller nations can’t capably deal with coronavirus

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a Stay in Scotland campaign event. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

The SNP have dismantled Boris Johnson’s claims about Scotland’s ability to deal with coronavirus on its own.

Johnson said that the crisis showed the “power of our Union”, stating this was “only going to get more important as the world sails nervously into economic waters made alarmingly choppy by this unprecedented pandemic”.

The PM continued: “That doesn’t mean we should dismiss the Union as simply a lifeboat to which our four nations can cling in times of peril.

“Because our true strength is revealed not by our ability to weather storms but in the way that, since 1707, we time and again have bounced back from adversity and moved forwards together. And we will recover together once again now.”

But the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford pointed to smaller nations in Europe which were able to deal with the crisis more adequately than the Westminster government’s attempts for the UK.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said: “I think he’s going to find that this message is going to go down particularly badly in Scotland.

“Is he really saying that any other small nation in Europe and any other part of the world doesn’t have the capability to deal with the Covid crisis?

“I think the days of telling Scotland that we are either too wee, too poor or too stupid really is over.

“I think what we’ve demonstrated over the past two months in the areas of devolved responsibility and of public health is that the leadership that has been shown by our First Minister (Nicola Sturgeon) is in sharp contrast with the bluster we have seen from Boris Johnson.”

Nicola Sturgeon meanwhile refuted claims that an independent Scotland would have been economically ‘devastated’ by the coronavirus without the Union.

Speaking at a Covid-19 press conference, Sturgeon downplayed claims Scotland would not be able to cope under another coronavirus-style economic crisis.

She said the prime minister’s comments, which were made while on a ‘strengthening of the Union’ tour in Scotland, were insincere and pointed out much of the funds came from “borrowed money”.

She suggested an independent Scotland would do much the same if faced with another economic crisis, adding the only difference being that Scottish taxpayers would foot the bill.

Under current laws, only Westminster, and not Holyrood and any other devolved parliament in the UK, can borrow money.

Johnson’s tour comes after successive polls have shown that a majority of Scots would vote yes in a referendum on Scottish independence.