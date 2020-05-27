Sturgeon confirms Scotland to hold public inquiry into government response to coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 14:11 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:11 27 May 2020
2020 Getty Images
Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed a public inquiry will be held into the Scottish government’s response to coronavirus.
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.
It came after she faced claims from Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw that residents in care homes have been “treated like second-class citizens”.
He told her what has happened in care homes is “a national scandal”.
The Scottish Government previously revealed more than 900 hospital patients were discharged into such facilities in March before testing for Covid-19 became mandatory.
Carlaw asked Sturgeon: “Will the first minister confirm today she will in due course instruct that formal public inquiry into the care home sector?”
You may also want to watch:
Sturgeon confirmed it would - and would focus on every aspect of the crisis.
She said: “Of course there will be a public inquiry into this whole crisis and every aspect of this crisis, and that will undoubtedly include what happened in care homes.”
The first minister ater told Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard - in response to questions about care homes - that “decisions were taken for the best of reasons, based on the best evidence”.
She added: “Throughout this crisis I have taken the best decisions I can at every step of the way, based on the best information and evidence I had at the time.
“All of these decisions have been tough, some have been really tough, but I have not shied away from taking them.”
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter