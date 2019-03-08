SNP accuses Jeremy Corbyn of ignoring Scotland's vote to Remain

Scottish National Party candidates, including SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford (centre left) and Nicola Sturgeon (centre), with a Brexit message during the general election campaign. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. PA Wire/PA Images

Jeremy Corbyn has been accused of 'completely ignoring' Scotland's vote to remain in the EU.

Speaking as the Labour leader arrived in Scotland for a two-day tour, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said it would be "unforgivable" if "dithering" by Corbyn means the country is dragged out of the EU against its will.

Blackford went on to argue that Labour's position on Brexit is as "clear as mud".

He said: "The SNP are campaigning hard to give voters in Scotland the chance to escape Brexit and take our future into our own hands.

"By contrast, Labour's flimsy Brexit position is clear as mud, and Jeremy Corbyn is every bit as guilty as Tories of completely ignoring Scotland's Remain vote over the last few years.

"However Mr Corbyn chooses to dress it up, there is no such thing as a good Brexit for Scotland, or for the UK - it will damage our economy, Scottish jobs and public services such as our NHS.

"Labour have paid a heavy price in Scotland for entering into constitutional alliances with the Tories over the last few years - and with the latest polls putting them a distant fourth in Scotland in this election, it's clear that voters do not trust Jeremy Corbyn on Brexit.

"It would be unforgivable if Jeremy Corbyn's dithering resulted in Scotland being dragged out of the EU against our will.

"So while he is in Scotland he needs to tell voters - Will you respect their overwhelming vote to remain in the EU, or will you ignore the people of Scotland and side with Boris Johnson's Tory party?"

The call by Blackford follows a vow by Corbyn to deliver "massive investment" in Scotland if his party wins the general election.

He said voters have a "once-in-a-generation chance" to transform the country, as he outlined his promise to deliver a second Brexit referendum and provide more funding for public services.

Scottish Labour Brexit and constitution spokesman Alex Rowley said: "Ian Blackford says Scottish Labour have a 'flimsy' stance on Brexit. Is he being deliberately misleading or is he really that ignorant?

"Richard Leonard and Scottish Labour have been unequivocal on this: we support a public vote on Britain's membership of the EU with Remain on the ballot paper, and Scottish Labour will support a Remain vote in that referendum. Was this position 'flimsy' when it was SNP policy?

"The fact of the matter is that Blackford and his crew want nothing more than another Tory government to help bolster their weak and compromised calls for another divisive Scottish independence referendum.

"A radical, redistributive Labour government supported by a cohort of Scottish Labour MPs that can govern this country in the interests of the many, not the few, would be fatal to the SNP.

"But it would be transformative for our country. The people of Scotland know that. That is why they will not look fondly on Blackford and the SNP lining up behind the Tories to attack the Labour movement and its leadership north and south of the border, the only force capable of stopping Boris Johnson."