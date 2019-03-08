Breaking

Scottish court dismisses case to force Boris Johnson to sign Brexit extension letter

Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to appear on the BBC's Andrew Marr show. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Scotland's Court of Session has ruled against forcing Boris Johnson to sign a Brexit extension letter to delay Article 50 - because it believes the prime minister will request one in compliance with the law.

Judge Lord Pentland announced his decision after considering arguments previously made at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

He cited documents submitted to the Outer House which show Boris Johnson accepts he must send a letter to the EU requesting an extension to Article 50 under the terms of the so-called Benn Act.

The Outer House of the court ruled that the case against the prime minister had not been "based on reasonable apprehension of breach of statutory duty".

Lord Pentland said: "Having regard to the prime minister's and the government's unequivocal assurances before the court in the pleadings, in the note of argument and in oral submissions that they will comply with the 2019 Act, I am not persuaded that it is necessary for the court to grant the orders sought or any variant of them.

"I am not satisfied that the petitioners have made out their case based on reasonable apprehension of breach of statutory duty on the part of the prime minister."

Businessman Dale Vince, SNP MP Joanna Cherry QC and Jolyon Maugham QC launched the legal action over fears Johnson would attempt to thwart the Act.

Aidan O'Neill QC, representing the campaigners behind the legal action, claimed Johnson's previous statements go against what he has said to the court through the documents.

He referred to promises made by the prime minister that he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than send a letter requesting an extension, and that the UK will leave on October 31 "do or die".