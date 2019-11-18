Brexit Party candidate declares 'war' on LGBTQ community in Facebook posts

Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice (centre left) with party leader Nigel Farage (centre) and some of its candidates. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

A Scottish candidate for the Brexit Party has sparked condemnation after declaring 'war' on the LGBTQ community.

Look at the state of the @brexitparty_uk candidate standing in Glenrothes - crusading against lesbians, rampant youths and all those without god in their lives. @courier_fife @GlenrothesGaz @KingdomFMNews pic.twitter.com/U7A9QTV74p — Jenny Gilruth (@JennyGilruth) November 18, 2019

The candidate said it was in response to 'never ending attacks' from the LGBTQ community.

In a series of posts to his Facebook page from 2017, Victor Robert Farrell who is standing for the party in Glenrothes, said: "We are become the abandoned of God. [sic]"

He continued: "Oh Western nations look at your lands. Young lesbians in parliament, old lesbians leading political parties. Perverts pushing Sodomite rights. The aged living in fear.

"Look now at the Western nations, the beta males lying on their backs, urinating over their own bellies, running with the sharp teethed packs of Jezebel, all baying over their rights to murder their young.

"LGBTQ - whatever you are. I now publicly confrim [sic] that in response to your never ending attacks. I am now AT WAR WITH YOU ALL."

In another post he said that they would be made into shoes and handbags "and buried with Hugh Heffner".

Jenny Gilruth, a candidate for Mid Fife and Gelnrothes, exposed the posts on Twitter. She said: "Look at the state of the Brexit Party candidate standing in Glenrothes - crusading against lesbians, rampant youths and all those without god in their lives."

Farrell is standing against candidates from the SNP, Scottish Labour, the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats in Glenrothes.

The SNP's Peter Grant previously held the seat, and has done so since 2015.

The Brexit Party has been contacted for comment.