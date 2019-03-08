The Scottish Sun's front page has literally the opposite take to the Sun
PUBLISHED: 14:36 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:36 05 September 2019
The Sun
Two versions of the same newspaper have gone with completely opposite reactions to political events - to serve very different audiences
Both the Sun and its sister paper, the Scottish Sun, take on the bruising events of prime minister's questions, which saw Boris Johnson call Jeremy Corbyn "chicken" on the same day the prime minister lost control of his majority and failed to win a vote.
While the Scottish Sun mocked Johnson for being unable to secure an election, the main edition repeated the "chicken" jibe.
The line taken by the rightwing paper's main edition is relatively predictable, taking home the only moment that could conceivably be interpreted as a victory for the beleaguered prime minister that day.
"Is THIS the most dangerous chicken in Britain?" asked the Sun's splash.
It is accompanied by a picture of a chicken with Jeremy Corbyn's face superimposed on it. "Corbyn clucks up Brexit!" says the tagline.
Yet over in broadly leftwing Scotland, it seems as though potential newspaper sales were more important than having a consistent editorial line, as it jeered: "Floppy Johnson can't get an election".
"Boz booted again," it added.
