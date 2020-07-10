Latest The New European

THE SECRET CIVIL SERVANT: The resistance against Dominic Cummings is only getting started

PUBLISHED: 13:00 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 10 July 2020

The Secret Civil Servant has given the latest from Whitehall. Picture: PA

The Secret Civil Servant has given the latest from Whitehall. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

As the government launches a multi-pronged assault on Whitehall, the SECRET CIVIL SERVANT gives us the view from the shop floor.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The Secret Civil Servant has reported on the latest rumblings at Whitehall. Pictured is Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove, arriving at Downing Street. Picture: Getty ImagesThe Secret Civil Servant has reported on the latest rumblings at Whitehall. Pictured is Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove, arriving at Downing Street. Picture: Getty Images

If you’re a Whitehall-watcher, you probably heard about the hastily-deleted tweet that appeared on the civil service’s official Twitter account in late May shortly after the extraordinary prime ministerial speech defending the actions of a certain D. Cummings of Co. Durham.

Within hours, that tweet prompted widespread support for the brave soul who had dared dissent in such spectacular fashion. It even got the attention of JK Rowling, who promised she’d step in to front a year’s salary if the Cabinet Office inquisitors managed to winkle the offender out of their civil service sinecure.

Funny thing is, the tweet didn’t release any secrets, defame anyone or criticise any particular government policy. If anything, it was a cry for help and solidarity: “Arrogant and offensive. Can you imagine working with these truth-twisters?”

Many of us – especially those of us who’ve worked on Operation Yellowhammer or who have worked directly with ministers – raised a glass to the hacker. But one tweet does not a revolution make.

Or does it? After four years of equivocation, spin and barefaced lying, it’s now hard to argue with Orwell’s dictum that ‘in a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act’. Here in Whitehall, we are watching with horror as the government opens up several new fronts against the machinery of government. Three crucial developments in particular have added weight to Number 10’s reforming wrecking-ball in recent weeks.

First, the Brexit transition period deadline which came and went with barely a whimper. This was symbolic in its confirmation of a trajectory towards – at best – a bare-bones deal with the European Union. At worst, it embodied a desire to pursue the kind of damaging (but ideologically ‘pure’) outcome that the more extreme fringes of the Vote Leave squad have always wanted.

Second, Cummings – engorged by the unconditional support lavished on him by the prime minister after the Barnard Castle fiasco – now has an even stronger mandate to do pretty much whatever the hell he wants, including the sanctioning of a wasteful merger of perhaps Whitehall’s best-performing department with perhaps its worst.

Third, Michael Gove has now conferred ministerial respectability and a framework – as absurd and as insubstantial as gossamer, but a framework nonetheless – for the government’s plans to remake the civil service in its own image, aided by the defenestration of the nation’s top civil servant, Sir Mark Sedwill. More on that in a bit.

These developments have horrified many civil servants. But let me make one thing plain – this isn’t bureaucratic resistance or even the natural apprehension that any self-respecting mammal feels about the prospect of change.

The civil service I joined in the Tony Blair years has already been changed almost out of all recognition in the intervening decades, mostly for the better. It’s not perfect, but it has come a long way – it’s far younger, smarter, more efficient, and more diverse than it’s ever been. Change is never easy, but we’re sort of used to it.

Our fear is more existential: that in aggressively politicising the civil service, this government is going to permanently damage public services and accelerate the corrosion of trust in many of our (genuinely!) world-class institutions.

I’ve written at length elsewhere about civil service morale, but it gives me no pleasure to report here that I’ve never seen it lower. The speed and scale of the changes being made over the last few weeks alone are quickly exhausting the meaningfulness of the word ‘unprecedented’.

There’s the rising tide of hostile and anonymous briefings against Sir Mark Sedwill and other civil service leaders which, according to union boss Dave Penman, have now become a feature of how this government rolls.

There’s the ennoblement and elevation of chief Brexit negotiator and special adviser David Frost to the National Security Adviser role that has only ever been done by civil servants. There’s the curious case of the escapology of Robert Jenrick. And finally, the hostile takeover of DFID by the FCO – which for my DFID mates is the political equivalent of finding out that Marcus Rashford will be playing his football in a Victorian basement next season after a free transfer to the country estate of Jacob Rees-Mogg.

You may also want to watch:

Let’s not even get into our ‘world-beating’ response to Covid-19, which will provide ample public justification for the worst of the civil service reforms hurtling towards us.

All of this points to a ravening politicisation of the civil service and to what Jonathan Powell recently called a ‘rolling coup’ against our cherished institutions.

No wonder more civil servants feel compelled to speak up. But don’t be fooled: writing snarky columns like this one isn’t what gets me – or any other pissed-off civil servant – up in the morning.

What motivates us is – like any other worker – being left alone to do our jobs, whether that’s planning roads, schools, hospitals or trade policy. We’re not robots. Being a civil servant means getting to the facts and providing the best service we can to the public.

Most of all – especially when presenting realistic options for ministers to take decisions on – it means being free to tell the truth.

That means that the UK civil service can only ever be as good as the ministers who oversee it. There is no shortage of ideas to improve the civil service. But no system or organisation – no matter how efficient or sophisticated, can be made fool-proof against wilful stupidity or malice. Having a plan for tackling poor civil service performance is a great idea – but only as long as there is also a plan for dealing with poor ministers.

Which brings me back to Michael Gove’s speech. Some might point to his recent Ditchley Park lecture as evidence of this government’s commitment to data, innovation, fairness and renewal.

Sure, he rightly bemoaned “systemic problems” in the civil service and called for more risk-taking and radical experimentation as potential cures to lethal institutional groupthink. The problem is, civil servants don’t believe a word of it, any more than we believe that members of the European Research Group are researchers.

When seen alongside the centralisation of power Cummings has already initiated, the Govester’s speech was little more than a diplomatic communique laying the groundwork for further weaponisation of evidence, research and facts in the service of pre-determined, politically-convenient outcomes. Boris Johnson already has a sycophantic cabinet. Will a sycophantic civil service stuffed full of political appointees prepare us for dealing with the triple impact of Covid-19, life outside the EU and climate change? We need only look across the Atlantic for the answers.

It’s telling that, even now, amidst all the thousands of parliamentary debates about Brexit, no serving minister has ever dared to be honest with the UK public about the full extent of the economic, social and cultural damage that Brexit will continue to wreak. That dishonesty – whether wilful or inadvertent – constitutes the very foundation of a lethal groupthink that’s promising to contaminate the UK’s political biosphere for a generation. Any civil service initiative that attempts to build on that foundation will almost certainly founder.

Never forget – it is ministers, not civil servants, who have – despite significant changes in public opinion about Brexit – ensured British citizens are about to have fewer rights.

To the consternation of almost all of our international peers (Trump and Putin notably excepted) it is ministers, not civil servants, who have ensured that our friends and allies see the UK as a politically dysmorphic nation that – even now – has started celebrating the removal of a perfectly healthy limbs even when simultaneously struggling with the flu. The sick man of Europe? It’s not just a metaphor, if it ever was.

And now? Recovery may well need the rewiring of government – Cummings and Gove are on to something there. But that can only be done by consent and in collaboration with civil servants, based on a mutual commitment to stop being socially-distant from the truth.

That “hard rain” Cummings has promised for the civil service? It can only wash away the goodwill that is the vital glue that in some cases is the only thing keeping vital institutions going. The view from the shop-floor is that the government must stop characterising civil servants as insurgents and start seeing us as partners. Until it does, there will be increasing numbers of us who will tweet and type our resistance. I hope JK Rowling has her chequebook ready.

The author is a serving civil servant who writes under the pseudonym “The Civil Servant” and tweets at @TheCivilSavant

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Brexiteer blames ‘EU bureaucracy’ for lack of progress in trade talks

ERG chair and Tory MP Andrew Bridgen. Photograph: Channel 4 News.

Boris Johnson’s ‘People’s PMQs’ stunt backfires after he asked public for questions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown. Photograph: PA Video.

THE SECRET CIVIL SERVANT: The resistance against Dominic Cummings is only getting started

The Secret Civil Servant has given the latest from Whitehall. Picture: PA

I can’t see Boris Johnson lasting beyond 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Don’t pin all Brexit hopes on Germany

Heads of state attend a summit of European Union (EU) leaders at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, 2018. Picture: Getty Images

MANDRAKE: Rupert Murdoch’s new ‘sensitive’ radio station gives Boris Johnson an easy ride

Rupert Murdoch's new radio station, Times Radio, has been

Why Arron Banks’ plan to target Jacinda Ardern is not going to plan

Brexit campaign donor and businessman Arron Banks (right) with Leave.EU campaigner Andy Wigmore in 2018. Picture: Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon: ‘I am not going to come out of this the same person’

Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has been speaking to Alastair Campbell about how the coronavirus pandemic has changed her. Picture: Getty Images

JAMES BALL: Labour’s clash with Corbynism has barely begun

James Ball says Labour's clash with Corbynism is only just beginning. Picture: PA

Chancellor’s measures to boost hospitality industry questioned by IFS

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak during his visit to Worcester Bosch factory to promote the initiative, Plan for Jobs. Photograph: Phil Noble/PA Wire.

GLEN O’HARA: Why ‘woke’ has become a meaningless boo word

Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Julia Schlaepfer and Rahne Jones in Netflix comedy-drama, The Politician (2020). Picture Netflix

MICHAEL WHITE: The unseen impacts of COVID-19

Michael White says the coronavirus crisis has brough with it a whole host of unseen challenges. Picture: Martin Rowson

Liz Truss warns of ‘real world consequences’ over post-Brexit border policy in explosive leaked letter

Liz Truss warned senior Tory ministers that they could face a challenge from the WTO over No 10's Brexit border policy plans; Victoria Jones

ANDREW ADONIS: David Starkey continues spouting imperial delusions

Andrew Adonis has condemned historian David Starkey's

Northern Ireland secretary accused of dodging scrutiny committee examining post-Brexit arrangements

Northern Ireland secretaey Brandon Lewis in front of Downing Street; Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

Hospital in Boris Johnson’s constituency forced to close after being hit with wave of coronavirus cases

Hillingdon Hospital in Uxbridge is only allowing 'walk in' emergency admissions; Google Street View

Liam Fox becomes Boris Johnson’s candidate to lead World Trade Organisation

Boris Johnson (left) outlines a vision for Brexit watched by former Defence Secretary Dr Liam Fox. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

EU open to Scotland joining bloc but ‘very reluctant’ to let rest of UK back in

The Saltire and European flag fly outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Boris Johnson accused of hypocrisy over jobs agenda after outsourcing blue passport production to Poland

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. PA Photo. House of Commons/PA Wire

PMQs: Boris Johnson slammed by Keir Starmer for refusing to apologise over care home comments

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor.

Children’s minister accused of stoking ‘ideological war’ over free school meal voucher comments

Children's minister and Tory MP Vicky Ford; Richard Townshend

‘You’re not a Brexiteer’: Tories sideline Labour peer from WTO race because of pro-EU views

Lord Mandelson (L) has been ruled out of the race to become the next WTO chief, leaving former international trade secretary Liam Fox as the UK's sole nominee; Getty Images, PA

Jean Moulin: The unlikely national hero who united France’s Nazi resistance

Jean Moulin (1899-1943), member of the French Resistance during World War II. In 1939. Coloured photograph. (Photo by adoc-photos/Corbis via Getty Images)

WILL SELF: London’s jazz scene scores its divisions and its unity

Hundreds of parents and children gathered at Well Street Common on Jne 6 to protest the killing of George Floyd and systemic racism. Picture: Hermione Hodgson

Tory MP sent on £8,000 Saudi-funded trip becomes head of UK arms committee

Mark Garnier (L) during the naming ceremony for GREAT Britain at Albert Docks; Tim Goode/PA Wire

Chief Brexit negotiators to dine on fish as they discuss trade deal at Downing Street

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (R) and the British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost pose for a photograph in March (Photo by OLIVIER HOSLET/POOL/AFP via Getty Images).

EU receives UK request to build border posts in Northern Ireland as part of post-Brexit arrangements

A Stena Line ferry in Belfast Port; Niall Carson

Tories cancel party conference due to coronavirus pandemic

Prime mnister Boris Johnson speaking at a press conference on the election trail. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Join us (virtually) at our fourth birthday bash!

The New European. Photo: Archant

Boris Johnson refuses to apologise for comments about care homes

No 10 said prime minister Boris Johnson would not apologise for comments he made about care homes; PA Video/PA Wire

Fresh hope for Brexit deal as EU appears to compromise on fisheries policy

Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, has offered UK negotiators an olive branch, promising a compromise on fisheries policy; Stefan Rousseau

Minister defends Boris Johnson’s attempt to shift blame for coronavirus deaths on to care home staff

BBC presenter Dan Walker and business secretary Alok Sharma; Twitter

A brief history of Irish colonialism

Dunadd Hill Fort, the original crowning place of the Kings of Scotland, Lochgilphead, Argyll, Scotland, United Kingdom. (Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The 1945 Rising: What Labour can learn about winning a majority after a crisis

NEW DAWN: Prime minister Clement Attlee celebrates with supporters after Labour's surprise 1945 General Election victory. Photo: Getty Images

Tory MP sparks outrage after sharing ‘crass’ joke about austerity after trip to hairdressers

Redcar MP Jacob Young. Photograph: David Woolfall/Wikipedia/Creative Commons.

Will it be third time lucky for Boris Johnson?

Boris Johnson at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA.

We aren’t witnessing ‘British exceptionalism’ - it’s an issue homegrown in England

Boris Johnson at PMQs in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament.

Pro-Brexit group claims Remainers are to blame for ‘mess’ surrounding UK’s departure from EU

The Leave Alliance used Twitter to blame Remainers for Brexit; Twitter

Keir Starmer takes aim at Boris Johnson’s dad and Dominic Cummings over rule breaking

LBC host Nick Ferrari and Sir Keir Starmer; LBC, Twitter

‘Take Brexit Revenge’ - The mantra for Boris Johnson’s government

Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative party leader Boris Johnson drives a Union flag-themed JCB, with the words

Most Read

Mark Francois tells Britain’s top general: ‘Cummings is going to come and sort you out’

Mark Francois (left) and army general Nick Carter (right). Photograph: Parliament TV.

Leave.EU campaign vows to cause ‘mischief and mayhem’ by targeting Jacinda Ardern in New Zealand election

Leave.EU's Arron Banks (R) and Andy Wigmore (C). Photograph: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Billionaire Brexiteer considering plans to move car production to France

Billionaire Brexit backer Jim Ratcliffe. Photograph: PA.

Scottish government will take Boris Johnson to court if he changes law to allow chlorinated chicken

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JUNE 3: Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon attends First Ministers Questions at Holyrood on June 3, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Fraser Bremner-Pool/Getty Images)

Aldi becomes latest supermarket to rule out sales of chlorinated chicken

An Aldi supermarket. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.