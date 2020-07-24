Government is ‘putting safety of public at risk’ with lack of adequate Brexit plan

Liz Truss (right) and James Brokenshire (2nd right) arrive for the launch of Boris Johnson's campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

The government is ‘putting the safety of the public at risk’ by not stepping up planning for policing and security measures ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period, a former UK national security adviser has warned.

Lord Ricketts, who advised the government on security between 2010-12, was commenting on the prospect of a no-deal Brexit as talks continue to falter between the EU and UK government.

The chairman of the Lords EU Security and Justice Sub-Committee has written to Home Office minister James Brokenshire urging him to make arrangements for future policing and criminal justice cooperation after December 31.

The independent crossbench peer said: “Compelling evidence has been laid before the committee and its predecessors about the significant consequences for law enforcement in the UK if there is no deal on policing and criminal justice cooperation.

“This stands in stark contrast to the government’s optimism that they have plans for non-EU alternatives that can substitute effectively for the exceptional levels of cooperation the British law enforcement and justice communities currently enjoy with their colleagues in EU countries.

“Without a deal, the loss of operational effectiveness for UK law enforcement agencies – including in Northern Ireland – will be profound, undermining modern intelligence-led policing and putting the safety of the public at risk.

“We urge the government to address these issues as a matter of urgency.”