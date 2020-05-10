Shadow Health Minister calls for ‘absolute clarity’ on new coronavirus slogan from the government

Shadow Health Minister Jonathan Ashworth questioned the new coronavirus slogan, labelling it "ambivalent" on the Andrew Marr show today, May 10. Picture: The BBC Archant

Shadow health minister Jonathan Ashworth has questioned the government’s new coronavirus messaging, warning that “this virus really does exploit ambivalence and thrive on ambiguity”.

Ashworth emphasised that “absolute clarity” is essential when dealing with a public health crisis, adding that the prime minister must eradicate the growing confusion in tonight’s daily briefing.

In emphasising that “there is no room for nuance”, the minister said the new message of ‘Stay Alert, Control the Virus, Save Lives’ has the potential to “puzzle” people.

Andrew Marr asked whether Labour are partly to blame for the confused messaging, given their concerted effort to push the government to outline their exit strategy.

Ashworth argued that it isn’t “unreasonable to ask what the government’s strategy is for the coming weeks”, particularly considering the known shortcomings with testing and tracing infrastructure.

He called upon the government to treat the public like “grown ups”, rather than secretly briefing “various newspapers” on when the lockdown may end. The reality, according to Ashworth, is that although lockdown is “important”, it is not a “strategy in itself”.

Rather it is a “blunt tool” during which many other societal problems are coming to roost, including the neglect of other medical conditions and the adverse impact of long periods out of school.

These serious issues mean that questions over an exit strategy are entirely reasonable, Ashworth said.

Marr also asked if there was a case for a regional approach, owing to the difference in death toll between areas according to density of population.

He questioned the logic of “London, Leicester and Norwich” all being treated identically when each has a vastly different mortality rate.

In reponse, Ashworth said such statistics could potentially justify “targeted testing and tracing regimes”, citing the example of greater risk in urban, overcrowded areas.

He added, however, that such targeting would contradict the current government strategy of “basically just hitting a big number”, such as 100,000 tests per day.