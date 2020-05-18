Government accused of double standards over key workers with return of immigration bill

Home secretary Priti Patel will introduce her immigration bill for a second reading in the Commons on Monday. Picture: Getty Images 2020 Getty Images

The government will seek to repeal freedom of movement rules after Brexit when an updated immigration bill goes before parliament on Monday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The Immigration and Social Security Co-ordination (EU Withdrawal) Bill will see a points-based immigration system supersede freedom of movement rules for EU citizens.

The bill will also relax immigration rules to support those dubbed “key workers” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The government’s list of critical workers includes people in the food production and processing industry, such as delivery drivers, those working in waste disposal and more.

Satbir Singh, chief executive of the immigration charity Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, called for further changes and said: “The fight against Covid-19 has shown us all just how much our survival and wellbeing depends on our key workers.

“So many of them have come from other countries and help keep this one running. Bus drivers and lorry drivers, care workers and shop workers, nurses and cleaners - they are not ‘unskilled’ or unwelcome, they are the backbone of our country and they deserve the security of knowing that this place can be their home too.”

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has said Labour cannot support an Immigration Bill that is a “threat” to the health and social care sector, and suggested it was double standards towards key workers helping the UK through the coronavirus outbreak.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think that it is totally unfair on the one hand to be saying thank you to those foreign-born workers we have in our NHS and then charging them for actually using it.

You may also want to watch:

“The home secretary has actually waived it for those health care staff who have had their visas extended from October. She then promised to review it for other staff in the NHS. She apparently now isn’t reviewing it.

“I think that’s the wrong thing to do, and I think it really does speak to whether we value what people have been doing to help us through this crisis or not.”

Ahead of the Bill’s return to the Commons, Home Secretary Priti Patel said the new system would be “firmer, fairer, and simpler”.

“It will attract the people we need to drive our economy forward and lay the foundation for a high wage, high skill, high productivity economy,” she said.

This is the third attempt by a Conservative government to introduce the controversial bill into parliament. It was first voted down in December 2018 after Theresa May’s government failed to sway key MPs to back it and was scuppered earlier this year because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Under a points-based immigration system, new UK entrants seeking to reside in-country would only be able to stay if they meet a certain points threshold.

Points will be warded for specific requirements such as being able to speak English to a certain level, having a job offer from an approved employer and meeting a salary threshold of £25,600. Extra could be allocated if there was a shortage in a particular occupation.

The government hopes to enforce the legislation by the start of 2021.