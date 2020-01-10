Remainers should march again - but not until after January 31st

Remainers march against Brexit in London. (Photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images) Mike Kemp

In response to Michael Haldane's demand for another pro-EU march. This is far too short notice.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

It's going to work far better to march on June 23, to protest the loss of our EU rights. Plenty of time to prepare for a big march, plenty of time to respond to what's unfolding.

Julian Skidmore

Birmingham

I will march in a pro-EU rally on 1st Feb. I marched in both million+ rallies in London back in March and October last year. And I will do it again... and again, if necessary. I am British and European and proud to be both. #WeAreEuropean all of us.

Phil Copleston

It's not time to pack up the placards yet... There's a whole year's worth of negotiation to get through and the UK could still crash out on WTO rules at the end of 2020...

Alison Dods

We need to take to the streets in our respective towns and cities - possibly hold simultaneous rallies all over the UK and make a real noise.

Helen Kalliope Smith

Michael Haldane and Mitch Benn ("My resolutions: Be a sore loser and keep resisting", TNE #176) are right. Anti-Brexit resistance, including marches, should continue. Future pro-EU campaigning, however, must be more than this: proactive and positive.

Unaffected by invasion since 1066, British public opinion has tended to forget or ignore the EU's peacekeeping aims and functions. Our skewed first-past-the-post electoral system has now returned a government with a majority out of line, so far as Brexit is concerned, with current feeling in the country.

There is a need for a mass pan-European grass-roots movement, independent of national boundaries, parties and governments, to carry the pro-European message forward. Such an organisation could go hand-in-hand with individual (personal) membership of the EU, as proposed by Charles Goerens MEP leading, perhaps, to a class of European citizenship akin to Roman citizenship in the days of the Roman Empire.

Mike Timms, Iver

The EU have repeatedly said we'd be welcome back at any time. So the movement to rejoin must commence, regardless of whether or not this government listens (of course they won't).

I'm in my mid-60s so I may not be around to see it. But I'd love to imagine that we will return toward embracing a progressive future rather than a reactionary past.

It seems incredible to have to yearn for something we've already enjoyed for 46 years. Our current PM and his cohorts will play their Brexit 'victory' for all it's worth.

So we must show them that while they might have been successful in dragging us out of Europe, they'll never drag Europe out of us.

Charles Wunderman

- The fight may have changed but the cause remains. Buy The New European every Thursday to read the full mailbag of letters. To have your say email letters@theneweuropean and join our readers' group for more debate.