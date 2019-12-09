Sian Berry says tactical voting means Green Party will have best election result yet

Sian Berry says tactical voting means Green Party will have best election result yet. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

The co-leader of the Green Party has said that tactical voting will cause the party to have their best election result yet.

Noting the success of the party in the last local and European elections, Sian Berry said that more people are coming around to the Green's attitude to climate change and social reform, adding: "More and more people are wanting to vote Green and we're going to have the best election we've ever had".

Her comments come on the back of predictions made by Gina Miller, who suggested potential Green voters have the highest likelihood of stopping Boris Johnson getting into government, so long as they don't vote for the party,

Miller had told Green Party voters that "there are many marginal seats where the votes are so tight that Green Party voters could be decisive if they tactically voted for the Labour of Lib Dem recommendation in their constituency".

However, the Green co-leader told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the party is confident it will actually make gains in some seats, due to the impact of the Remain alliance.

"As we know there are marginals between all kinds of different parties including the Greens in this election," Berry said.

"In places where the Green candidate is the strongest Remain candidate, where the Liberal Democrats and Plaid Cymru have stood aside, we're the ones challenging for those seats.

"We're looking forward to making new gains in this election, precisely because we're trying to do politics differently in a very difficult election system."

Berry added that her party believes one in five people see climate change as the most important issues they will be voting on, which will give a surge of support to the Greens.

She added: "We've been on the right side of Brexit as well, since 2016, asking for more democracy and that final say to finish off the process".