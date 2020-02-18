Simon Cowell claims Brexit is continuing the work he has been doing

Simon Cowell attending X Factor filming at Tobacco Dock, Wapping Lane, London. Photograph: Ian West/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Music industry boss and talent show judge Simon Cowell has claimed that Brexit will be good for UK business - because it reflects the work he has been doing.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Speaking on talkRADIO, Cowell said he normally avoided politics, but now wanted to speak his views on Brexit now that January 31st has passed.

He said he thought that Brexit would be good for business, and he told The Sun's Dan Wootton it was continuing the work he had done.

"I don't usually talk about politics ever anymore, but there was one very interesting thing I heard about Brexit when it was finally concluded.

"This businessman came on and he said, 'You do realise there's now another 133 countries you can be doing business with.'

"That really resonated with me because I was thinking, 'That is exactly what we are doing.'

"We need to move into new markets, launch new shows - it's not just about the UK and the USA anymore.

"The world is a really exciting place."

MORE: Deborah Meaden refuses to be 'bullied into silence' on Brexit

Cowell has been a judge on X Factor, American Idol, Pop Idol, Britain's Got Talent and America's Got Talent - all shows that have attracted millions of viewers across the globe.

He continued: "People from literally every country come up and say 'I've seen your show' and it's like, 'where?'

"And they're like, 'oh from our country or I've seen it on YouTube or wherever'. And I always get a kick out of that."

But back in 2016, he encouraged voters to back Remain in the EU referendum.

Speaking in the Mirror he said his "gut feeling" was Britain would be better off staying part of the bloc.

"I try to stay out of religion and politics," Cowell said.

"But my gut feeling is I don't think at this time - because it is a tricky time - you would want to be on your own on a tiny island.

"Thank God it is a referendum, though, and people will make their own minds up and won't be listening to people like me."