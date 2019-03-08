Singapore's political leaders 'baffled by UK's chaotic politics'

The Prince of Wales (centre) chats with an unnamed guest and British High Commissioner Scott Wightman (right) at a reception at the British High Commissioner's Residence in Singapore.

Leaders of the country that some Tory leaders have claimed the UK should to aspire to be like has reportedly claimed they are 'baffled' by the 'chaotic politics' and 'shambles' unravelling here.

Some senior Tories including leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt have aspired for the UK to be like the low-tax haven beyond Brexit.

In recent months entrepreneurs including the Brexiteer businessman Sir James DYson have chosen the country to move business there to build his new electric vehicle.

But in a leaked cable seen by Politico the outgoing high commissioner to Singapore has warned that the country does not reciprocate the administration for Brexit Britain.

Scott Wightman, one of the country's top diplomats, said he had to work "minor miracles" in his department.

He said: "Like posts across the network and departments in the UK, we're performing minor miracles for UK interests faced with the utter political shambles of Brexit".

He is alleged to have said that the country's leaders are "mystified as to how our political leaders allowed things to get to this pass."

He continues: "The nation [Singaporeans] admired for stability, common sense, tolerance and realism grounded in fact, they see beset by division, obsessed with ideology, careless of the truth, its leaders apparently determined to keep on digging."