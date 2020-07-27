Lib Dem candidate pulls out of London mayoral campaign

The Lib Dem candidate for the London mayoral elections has pulled out of the race after the coronavirus pandemic delayed the election by a year.

Siobhan Benita had been expected to run for office in May, but due to the pandemic the election was delayed by a year.

But now Benita has announced she will be unable to commit to “another full year of campaigning” due to the fact it is unpaid.

The politician said she was “immensely grateful” for the support from activists.

She said: “The demands on a candidate are significant and an election of this scale, particularly in an unpaid role, means it’s really difficult to get other work.

“And unfortunately with the delay due to the pandemic I’m simply not able to commit to another full year of campaigning and to leading the type of campaign that I really want to lead in London.”

She added: “I wish the very best of luck to my successor and look forward to supporting their campaign for a better London”.

Acting leader of the Lib Dems Ed Davey said he was “very sorry to see Siobhan stand down at this time, but she will continue to be a huge asset to our party”.

The party is now seeking a new candidate for next year’s election.

“Details on the selection of a new candidate will be announced in due course,” the party said.