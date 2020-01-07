Sir Ed Davey bookies' favourite to become next Lib Dem leader

Sir Ed Davey is the favourite to become the next Liberal Democrat leader - before any declarations have been made.

Sir Ed, who lost to Jo Swinson in the last leadership election, is currently the acting leader of the party.

However before the contest has even started the bookmakers have ranked he is currently the clear favourite to become the party's permnanent leader.

A leadership contest was called after Jo Swinson lost her seat to the SNP in the 2019 general election.

Those who have indicated that they could run for leader include MPs Layla Moran and Daisy Cooper.

Swinson herself said she would like to see a female leader replace her short tenure in charge of the anti-Brexit party.

But Sir Ed appears to be the clear favourite with a 63% chance of winning according to Betfair.

By contrast Moran is given a 23% chance and Cooper has a 11% chance.

The Lib Dem contest is yet to kick-off with no declarations yet made.