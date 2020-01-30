Video

Lib Dem leader says he will sell his commemorative Brexit 50p for a profit

Ed Davey on Good Morning Britain (left) and the Brexit 50p coin (right). Photograph: ITV/PA. Archant

The acting Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey has been asked what he will do with his Brexit 50p coin when they are released into circulation from January 31st.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain Sir Ed Davey was asked if he would join Remainers in boycotting the coin.

But instead of agreeing with those who would take it out of circulation, he said he would offer to sell his for a profit.

He told hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard: "Do you know what I am going to do with my Brexit 50p?

"I am going to sell my Brexit 50p to a Brexiteer for £1."

Somewhat confused by the answer, Shephard suggested that he was trying to portray the Brexiteers as "stupid".

"Or are you suggesting that Brexit 50ps are going to be worth more now that we have left the European Union?"

Laughing in reply at the question, Sir Ed continued: "No I am not saying that, far from it.

"The worry is the pound will devalue a little bit and we will see prices go up and it will be worth less, unfortunately.

"I was on a radio programme with a Brexit MEP who was desperate to get her hands on these Brexit 50ps.

"So I said I would sell it to her for a £1."

Shephard insisted that they would become a collector's item and would become "worth a lot more than you think".

"That is Brexit for you," he added.

Davey hit back: "Let's see how Brexit goes before you think it will raise the value."

It comes as a gold version of the 50p coin is expected to be sold by the Royal Mint for around £945.