Sir Keir Starmer is voters' preferred choice to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader

A poll of voters has found that shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer is the preferred choice to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader.

In polling carried out by BMG Research Sir Keir topped the list just one point ahead of fellow Remainer Jess Phillips MP, and three points ahead of Yvette Cooper.

He ranked more favourably than other possible leadership contenders including Lisa Nandy, Emily Thornberry and Angela Rayner.

Rebecca Long Bailey, the favourite to replace Jeremy Corbyn, received just 2% of support while Richard Burgon and Clive Lewis were on just 1%.

It means Starmer and Phillips currently have four times the support of Momentum's favoured candidate Long-Bailey.

But with no candidate receiving more than 10% of support the contenders have their work cutout to win the support of the wider electorate.