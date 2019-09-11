Video

We won't be silenced in the fight to stop no-deal Brexit, Sir Keir warns Boris Johnson

Kier Starmer speaks at an anti-Brexit rally. Picture: Tom Lillywhite. Archant

Boris Johnson will not be able to silence critics of a no-deal Brexit, Sir Keir Starmer is to warn.

Sir Keir Starmer will tell the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Brighton that opposition MPs "will be ready" to fight a no-deal exit when the Commons sits again in October.

On a looming general election, he will say Labour will have to "clean up the mess left by the Tories" in relation to Brexit and "draw a line" under the government's "failed" negotiations.

"Prime minister Johnson now thinks that by shutting down parliament he will shut us up. Nothing could be further from the truth," Sir Keir is expected to tell delegates.

"Just as we worked throughout the summer to pass a law preventing no deal, so we will work each and every day we are shut down to enforce that law.

"Prime minister: you can hide from parliament for a few weeks, but when we return we will be ready."

Sir Keir will also warn that his party will "very soon" have to beat the Conservatives at the ballot box.

He will add: "Brexit will of course be a crucial issue at this election. We have to draw a line under the wasted years of Tory rule and failed negotiations.

"We will have to break the deadlock. And clean up the mess left by the Tories.

"A referendum is the only way to do so. And that is why Jeremy [Corbyn] was right to say at congress yesterday that an incoming Labour government will commit to a referendum.

"And, of course, 'Remain' should and will be on the ballot paper along with a credible option to Leave."