Commons speaker ‘regrets’ Boris Johnson decision to update media on lockdown exit plan ahead of parliament

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will update the public ahead of parliament on government plans to exit the coronavirus shutdown. Photograph: Matt Dunham/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said it was ‘regretful’ Boris Johnson had chosen to brief the media ahead of MPs on his coronavirus exit strategy.

Johnson is set to outline his lockdown exit strategy on Sunday, which he will do during the daily Downing Street press conference.

But the move had infuriated Sir Lindsay who pointed out that the Commons does not sit on Sunday.

He emphasised that even during a “time of crisis”, the prime minister has a “duty” to inform the parliament of major policy announcements ahead of the media.

He said: “It’s been widely reported that the government will make a major announcement about the review of lockdown this Sunday.

“I consider this a matter of regret. It is important that the press is kept informed but it is the duty of this House to hold the government to account, not the media.

“Major government announcements should be made first in the House and this is as important as ever during this time of crisis.”