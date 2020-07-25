Video

Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle tells Boris Johnson not to ‘shy away’ from parliamentary scrutiny

PUBLISHED: 11:16 25 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 25 July 2020

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle posses for a photograph in the chamber of the House of Commons in the Palace of Westminster London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle posses for a photograph in the chamber of the House of Commons in the Palace of Westminster London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Boris Johnson must not “shy away” from parliamentary scrutiny, the Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle has said.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Sir Lindsay said he is “perplexed” when ministers make statements in Downing Street that could have been delivered in the chamber, as he urged the government to “put the House first”.

The speaker said MPs were the “right people” to scrutinise ministers, and took aim at announcements made at the daily coronavirus press conferences.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

The ministerial code states that “the most important announcements of government policy should be made in the first instance, in parliament” when it is sitting.

Asked if he believes Johnson and his government respect parliament, the speaker told the PA News Agency: “They’re elected to parliament.

“I think we’ve always got to remind people: you may be the prime minister but you have a constituency that elects the MP to this House, and he is no different.

“He may be the prime minister but he is still a member of parliament.

“What I would say is the House should know first, I’m very clear on that, and I do get perplexed when we see a statement being made in Downing Street that could have been made in the House.

“The House should hear it first.

“I’m very clear on that, I’m very strong on that message.

“And I will continue to ensure that that message is being driven into Downing Street if they don’t play and do the right thing by the House.

“Because in the end it’s not about what I think, it’s also about the MPs that have got to hold that government to account.

“Even his own backbenchers want to hear it first, they don’t want to hear it through the BBC or Sky News, they want to hear it on the floor of the House.

“Because in the end Sky News and the BBC can pick it up from the chamber.

“So what I always say to the prime minister is ‘please, I know we’re in recess so now I will accept statements to be made and that’s fine’, but when the House comes back, the House shall hear it first.

“It’s a very clear message to the prime minister and the government: put the House first.”

Asked why he thought ministers were making announcements to the press, he said: “I think it’s about trying to get the right time for the news… there are these key slot times that they try to work to.

He joked that “maybe we ought to get the House to start sitting (in time for the news)”, but said: “The key time is the House… you’re elected to the House, and the House shall hear it first.”

Sir Lindsay added: “Boris Johnson shouldn’t shy away from the House, far from it, he is a showman, enjoy your ring, it is your circus.”

The speaker said that there seems to be a “pecking order” deciding which journalists get questions at the Downing Street briefings, but that “you can’t do that in parliament because I’m deciding who is going to ask the question”.

“So I put more scrutiny into it and that’s what it’s about.

“I know that journalists have got a great job to do and I’m very proud but what journalists do is also holding the government to account.

“But in fairness the journalists can watch the right people scrutinising the statements and then you can get your news stories from that.”

Hoyle also said that former Commons speaker Baroness Betty Boothroyd “gets me put in my place” with regular phone calls telling him whether he is getting things right or wrong, and encouraging him to “tell him (the prime minister) straight”.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Why I’ve instructed lawyers to investigate Dominic Cummings

Nazir Afzal is a notable former prosecutor whose brother died during the pandemic. Picture: Steve Morgan

Imbalance of power – where does the UK stand on the international stage?

'Walking the dog', by Martin Rowson.

STAR TURNS: Fay Wray’s big break with a tall, dark and... hairy leading man

Canadian-born actress Fay Wray in scene from King Kong,' directed by Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack, 1933. (Photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

The Welsh farm which hosted Queen, Ozzy Osborne and Coldplay

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andre Csillag/REX/Shutterstock (442648h) FREDDIE MERCURY WITH JOHN DEACON, ROGER TAYLOR AND BRIAN MAY AT ROCKFIELD STUDIOS - 1975 VARIOUS QUEEN

Bawdiness of the Bard – The possibly rude origin of Shakespeare’s surname

William Shakespeare. Picture: Johnny Green/PA

The unfriendly Olympic games

(Original Caption) In protest of the USSR invasion of Afghanistan, American protesters at the Lake Placid Games opening ceremony hold various signs of protest against the Russians including a sign fostering boycott of the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympic Games. (Photo by © Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Government is ‘putting safety of public at risk’ with lack of adequate Brexit plan

Liz Truss (right) and James Brokenshire (2nd right) arrive for the launch of Boris Johnson's campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The pitfalls of hiring yes-men in government

Chris Grayling MP. (Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Britain’s plan for a post-Brexit settlement which deepens divisions

Former Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to 'strengthen the precious European Union' when setting out her Brexit objectives in January 2017. Picture: Frank Augstein/PA

Labour ‘politically competitive’ again under Keir Starmer, says former leader

Keir Starmer with workers from the creative industry. Photograph: Twitter.

As a Lib Dem I’ll always defend real liberalism

George Orwell. Picture: Ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Is Britain sleepwalking to the Union’s end?

Is Britain sleepwalking to the end of the Union? Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

CATHRIN SCHAER: Is Berlin behind the curve on Beijing?

Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel (C-L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (C-R) take a group photo during the German-Chinese Dialogue Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on September 6, 2019. Picture: ANDREA VERDELLI/AFP via Getty Images

Why Keir Starmer has the right strategy for Brexit

Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Get away from all the madness if you can

Alastair Campbell's holiday snaps from his trip to Europe. Picture: Alastair Campbell

MANDRAKE: Brexiteer Lawson fails to convince family with anti-EU ideology

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Nigel Lawson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Travel sickness – Freedom of movement is going, and no-one knows what is next

2nd January 1973: A couple enjoy the view of the cross-channel ferry terminal from Dover Cliffs. (Photo by Harris/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

SNP dismantle Boris Johnson’s claim smaller nations can’t capably deal with coronavirus

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a Stay in Scotland campaign event. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Drop in support for Boris Johnson indicates honeymoon period is officially over

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds crabs caught on the Carvela at Stromness Harbour in Stromness during a visit to the Highlands and Northern Isles of Scotland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday July 23, 2020. See PA story POLITICS Johnson. Photo credit should read: Robert Perry/PA Wire

Forget Russian interference – more concerning is the meddling close to home

Chair of the intelligence and security committee (ISC) MP Julian Lewis. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

JAMES BALL: Putin doesn’t have to have the last laugh

Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn't have to have the last laugh, says James Ball. Picture: ALEXEY DRUZHININ/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

China may regret Xi abandoning its traditional policy

One of China's two aircraft carriers, the Liaoning (right of picture) in Hong Kong waters. Picture: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

The Russia report – six lines that just say it all

MI5 initially provided just six lines of text at the outset of the enquiry, according to an extract from the Russia report. Picture: Getty

Starmer calls for a line to be drawn under anti-Semitism as Corbyn calls whistleblower settlement ‘disappointing’

Labour leader Keir Starmer. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

Michel Barnier confirms July Brexit deal deadline ‘unlikely’ to be met

Michel Barnier at a press conference on Brexit; Twitter

Opponents tell Johnson and Sturgeon to stop ‘bickering’ over independence during coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street. Photograph: Hannah McKay/PA Wire.

Financial watchdog ‘astonished’ by No 10’s failure to plan for a pandemic

Houses of Parliament in Westminster; Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Trump asked US ambassador to persuade Westminster to hold the British Open at his Scottish golf course

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House; AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Minister tries to downplay concerns that Dominic Cummings is meddling with UK intelligence committee

Intelligence and Security Committee chair Julian Lewis during an Urgent Question in the House of Commons; Twitter

Boris Johnson’s ‘flip flop’ gag backfires as Keir Starmer reminds Commons of PM’s secret Brexit article

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

PMQs: Keir Starmer tells Boris Johnson to ‘check the record’ over Russian interference claims

Boris Johnson is criticised by Keir Starmer over the Russia report at PMQs. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Robert Jenrick denies giving preferential treatment to Tory donor at the centre of a London planning row

Housing minister Robert Jenrick at a parliamentary select committee; Parliamentlive

Downing Street insists it doesn’t want no-deal Brexit as it abandons hope of trade deal with EU

The front door of number 10 Downing Street in London; Dominic Lipinski

Tory MP referred to parliamentary watchdog after reports emerge of inappropriate behaviour towards staff

Tory MP Rob Roberts has been accused of asking an intern to 'fool around' with him; Rob Roberts MP website

The government’s meal deal risks becoming a raw deal

Chanellor Rishi Sunak pictured with his face mask leaving a Pret store; Twitter

Attorney general says Cummings tweet could not be considered legal opinion as it was ‘only 10 words long’

Attorney general Suella Braverman during a House of Commons Justice Committee hearing; Parliamentlive

Nigel Farage demands apology from Remainers after claiming Russia report clears him of any wrongdoing over Brexit

Nigel Farage has demanded an apology from Remainers are claiming the Russia report clear him of any wrongdoing during the Brexit referendum campaign; Photo by Elyxandro Cegarra/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Russia report: Elite club of Russians with links to Vladimir Putin are donating to UK political parties

A Russian flag outside the Russian Embassy in London; Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Chris Whitty tells former health secretary ‘under-investment’ in public health hampered coronavirus response

Chris Whitty responds to questions from Jeremy Hunt. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Dominic Raab mocked for celebrating launch of post-Brexit trade talks with Liechtenstein

Dominic Raab appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Most Read

These MPs just voted against protecting the NHS from a post-Brexit trade deal

Results of a vote is announced in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/House of Commons.

Good Morning Britain doctor blasts Cummings and Johnson over ‘unforgivable’ coronavirus mistakes

Dr Sarah Jarvis appearing on Good Morning Britain; ChronicleLive

Emily Maitlis received text message from Dominic Cummings after Newsnight reprimand

Emily Maitlis on Newsnight. Photograph: BBC

Brexiteer Mark Francois mocks Michel Barnier’s accent as he insists there will be a deal with EU

ERG chair Mark Francois on talkRADIO; Twitter

Brexiteer Arron Banks demands parliament shows him Russia report before publication

Brexit campaign donor and businessman Arron Banks (CR) and Leave.EU campaigner Andy Wigmore (CL) take a selfie photograph with members of the media in the background as they leave Portcullis House after giving evidence to Parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee. (DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.