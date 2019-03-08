Sky News launches new station that promises to be 'Brexit free'

Sky News has announced plans for a new television station that will be free from Brexit news.

The new pop-up channel will go live from Wednesday 16th October and will air between 5pm and 10pm between Monday and Friday.

The station is in response to a study that claimed a third of people are avoiding the news entirely with 71% of people blaming frustration surrounding Brexit.

The analysis found 60% believed the Brexit news was having a negative impact on their mood, while 40% they felt powerless to influence events.

John Ryley, head of Sky News, said: "Sky News Brexit-Free is a bold approach but listening to public opinion over the past weeks and months, it's something we know our viewers will find valuable.

"Brexit is an historic story that has a major impact and we will continue to give it comprehensive coverage. The new channel simply gives people the option to take a break from Brexit, apply a filter to their headlines and hear about issues away from Westminster and Brussels with a focus on hard-hitting, original journalism."

The station will be available on Sky channel 523 and also streamed on YouTube.