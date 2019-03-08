Video

This mum perfectly summed up the case for a second Brexit referendum in 45 seconds

Rachel appears on Sky News to perfectly sum up why we need a People's Vote. Photograph: Sky/Twitter. Archant

A mother taking part in the People's Vote march has perfectly summed up the case for a second referendum in less than 45 seconds.

Appearing on Sky News with her child, Rachel was asked if it was right to have another vote because the Remain side "had lost".

The reporter claimed that the Remain side wanted to keep having a vote until it got what it wanted.

But the defiant mother, shook her head, and asked: "Can I put to you that we never have a general election? Should we have left what happened in 2017 on the door? Should never play another World Cup? Seriously? That is no argument whatsoever."

She continued: "Democracy is an on-going process, it is not a one-off event. It happens and it continues to happen. And when we know more, we should be asked again."

Referring to the last referendum which was mirred with controversy, she added: "We cannot have a referendum based on lies, binding in the way this one is supposedly being viewed as, we have to go back to the people, we know more now.

"People should want to vote when they know the issues, they should not want to vote when they have been lied to and they should not want that vote respected. It does not deserve respect."

The clip has been praised and widely shared on social media.

"Absolutely brilliant demolition of the arguments against a confirmatory referendum from Rachel in Parliament Square," tweeted @DougieMacM.

"Not all heroes wear capes," wrote David Lammy.

Another said: "The best argument for a second independence referendum yet. Democracy is an ongoing process."