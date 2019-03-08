Furious woman in Boris Johnson's constituency speaks for all of us
PUBLISHED: 09:32 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 06 October 2019
Sky
A woman from Boris Johnson's constituency gave a classic answer to TV cameras during a feature on whether or not the prime minister will keep his parliamentary seat.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
Sky's Sophy Ridge went to Uxbridge and South Ruislip to talk to members of the public on Johnson's chances in an upcoming election.
The vox pop segment spoke to people who are for, against, and neutral about Johnson - and then they spoke to this woman.
Ridge approached her to say they were asking about Johnson, and before she could even get her question out the woman responded.
Speaking with impressive intensity she said: "Don't even mention that name in front of me, that filthy piece of toerag."
She then walked off before Ridge could say any more.
She didn't say why she felt so passionately - but her words have already gone down well on Remain-supporting social media.
The clip has already been viewed more than 200,000 times.
"I hereby renounce the gay and profess my undying love for this woman," said Twitter user Max.
Daily Star TV columnist Ed Gleave called it "a dream vox pop".
Another Twitter user, Giorgo Rondinolli, said: "This lady was spot on in front of Ridge on Sunday TV cameras! You got to feel loved, Boris Johnson ... be careful out there."
Brenda from Bristol should look out - a new contender for most-loved vox pop subject has arrived.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter