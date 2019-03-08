Video

Furious woman in Boris Johnson's constituency speaks for all of us

A furious member of the public was unequivocal in her views about Boris Johnson in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip. Picture: Sky Sky

A woman from Boris Johnson's constituency gave a classic answer to TV cameras during a feature on whether or not the prime minister will keep his parliamentary seat.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Sky's Sophy Ridge went to Uxbridge and South Ruislip to talk to members of the public on Johnson's chances in an upcoming election.

The vox pop segment spoke to people who are for, against, and neutral about Johnson - and then they spoke to this woman.

Ridge approached her to say they were asking about Johnson, and before she could even get her question out the woman responded.

Speaking with impressive intensity she said: "Don't even mention that name in front of me, that filthy piece of toerag."

.@SophyRidgeSky travelled to Boris Johnson's constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip where there is lots of support for the prime minister.



However, not everyone is a fan...



For more, head here: https://t.co/he13TZULGf pic.twitter.com/vQ1jsytmJD — Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) October 6, 2019

She then walked off before Ridge could say any more.

She didn't say why she felt so passionately - but her words have already gone down well on Remain-supporting social media.

The clip has already been viewed more than 200,000 times.

"I hereby renounce the gay and profess my undying love for this woman," said Twitter user Max.

Daily Star TV columnist Ed Gleave called it "a dream vox pop".

Another Twitter user, Giorgo Rondinolli, said: "This lady was spot on in front of Ridge on Sunday TV cameras! You got to feel loved, Boris Johnson ... be careful out there."

Brenda from Bristol should look out - a new contender for most-loved vox pop subject has arrived.