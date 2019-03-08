Video

'F**k Boris' - Rapper applauded for four-letter rebuke about PM at Mercury music awards

Slowthai wears a 'fuck Boris' t-shirt and holds a Boris Johnson head. Photograph: Slowthai/Instagram. Archant

Rapper slowthai has become the latest artist to rebuke prime minister Boris Johnson through the medium of music.

The musician screamed "f*** Boris" before his Mercury Prize performance.

The award-nominated artist held a mask of the prime minister Boris Johnson aloft as he took to the stage and addressed the crowd at the Eventim Apollo in London.

After stripping to the waist during an energetic act he again shouted: "F*** Boris Johnson. F*** everything".

The audience responded with rapturous applause as slowthai left the stage.

Awards host Lauren Laverne then addressed them, saying: "Slowthai, with his own views there."

Slowthai was nominated for his album Nothing Great About Britain, which casts a critical eye over life in the modern UK.

His promotional material has featured political references about Brexit and Boris Johnson. He called his last tour the "Brexit bandit" tour.

At this year's Glastonbury headliner Stormzy got the crowds to chant "fuck Boris" live on television.

The prime minister quipped he was actually shouting "back Boris" instead.