Fresh calls from politicians for a Cabinet Office inquiry into Dominic Cummings
PUBLISHED: 09:58 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 01 June 2020
There have been fresh calls for a Cabinet Office inquiry into the Dominic Cummings scandal, with claims the political aide cannot be left “completely unaccountable”.
The SNP’s Ian Blackford, the party’s Westminster leader, has made a fresh call for an investigation into how Cummings was allowed to travel 260 miles at the height of lockdown and who in government knew.
In a letter to the cabinet secretary ahead of parliament returning, Blackford said there was a clear need for an inquiry.
He wrote: “There appears to be mounting and clear evidence to suggest that Mr Cummings, having presumably been centrally involved in the formulation of Covid-19 lockdown rules, may have used this privileged information to further his own ‘private interests’ and that he ignored ‘inconvenient facts’.
“There can be no doubt that these matters urgently require investigation and I believe your office must conduct that investigation swiftly.”
He continued: “Dominic Cummings must not be left completely unaccountable for his actions.
“No matter how exceptional he thinks he is - there cannot be one rule for Tory advisers and another for everyone else.
“There is a real sense of indignation that Boris Johnson has refused to take his responsibilities as prime minister seriously and failed to remove Mr Cummings from post - severely undermining trust in the UK government and its public health guidance.”
