SNP call for statue in honour of Michael Gove for boosting Scottish independence

Michael Gove in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV. Archant

The SNP has jokingly called for a statue in honour of Michael Gove for his contribution to boosting support for Scottish independence.

SNP Cabinet Office spokesperson Pete Wishart told MPs in the Commons that the Brexiteer minister has helped increase “majority support” for Scotland breaking away from the United Kingdom.

He said: “Can I start by thanking (Gove) because he, more than any other senior Tory, has made the single biggest contribution to the cause of independence in Scotland.

“And it’s been his supreme efforts around Brexit that has pushed support for Scottish independence to sustained majority support.

“For all of us that support an independent Scotland, we salute him today and the statue will soon be commissioned in Aberdeen Harbour.”

To laughter from MPs sitting in the chamber, Gove responded that he did not believe he deserved a statue.

He explained: “Can I first of all congratulate him on wishing to erect statues rather than pull them down. I would be delighted to be carved in marble bronze, or whatever is the appropriate material anywhere in Scotland, but I have to say I don’t deserve it.”