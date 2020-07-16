Miami Nice: America’s real music hit factory

PUBLISHED: 09:00 17 July 2020

Sophia Deboick

Gloria Estefan performs with the Miami Sound Machine in 1988. Picture: Getty

Gloria Estefan performs with the Miami Sound Machine in 1988. Picture: Getty

2015 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.

The Floridian city has a prolific record of producing boisterous, exuberant music. SOPHIA DEBOICK reports.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Miami is the party city without rival, and its music has rarely deviated from pure aural sunshine. But for all idyllic associations, its geographical location has meant it has faced directly into geo-political strife. In the 15 years after the 1959 Cuban Revolution some half a million Cuban exiles arrived in the city, and the 1970s saw Haitians fleeing the Duvalier dictatorship also arrive in their droves.

Today, Miami remains a place of contrasts, the gulf between its ultra-exclusive man-made private islands and poor immigrant neighbourhoods as great as that between the high-rise skyline and low-lying swamplands. But Miami’s incomers, which also includes those from across the Caribbean and Latin America, have brought with them their own sunshine sounds, making Miami the ultimate musical melting pot, and the city has also been both the recording location of all-time classic albums and the birthplace of new genres in the 1970s and 1980s.

When trumpeter Mack Emerman opened Criteria Studios on 149th Street in the north of Miami in 1958, a legendary recording venue was born, and in the 1970s it was where some equally legendary albums were made. Derek & the Dominos recorded Layla (1971) there amid a haze of narcotics (a commodity that was very easy to find in Miami at the time), the Eagles reached their peak with Hotel California (1976) in its Studio C, and Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours (1977) emerged from their sessions at Criteria which were thick with cocaine paranoia and intra-band acrimony.

Criteria’s long-running association with Atlantic Records not only resulted in albums like Eat a Peach (1972) from Floridians the Allman Brothers, but also meant the studios played a part in the emergence of one of the defining sounds of the decade. The Bee Gees’ Main Course was recorded at Criteria in 1975, marking their turn to disco, and the album was coloured by ‘the Miami Sound’ or ‘the Sound of Sunshine’ – a disco inflected by the musical cultures of Miami’s immigrant communities.

Jive Talkin’, You Should Be Dancing and Night Fever were all recorded at Criteria, putting Miami in the frame for the popularisation of disco into a white, mainstream pop form.

Pivotal to the ‘Miami sound’ was TK Records, the project of Henry Stone, a war veteran from the Bronx who had been wheeling and dealing on the Florida music scene since the late 1940s. Shortly after TK Records was founded in Hialeah, the industrial area west of central Miami, two music-mad twentysomethings in his employ came to Stone’s attention. Harry Wayne Casey worked in the packing department while student and bass player Richard Finch was a part-time recording engineer. Stone introduced them and a writing partnership began which saw its first major success in Rock Your Baby, a No.1 hit on both sides of the Atlantic in 1974 for Palm Beach’s George McCrae and one of the first disco chart-toppers.

You may also want to watch:

But it was when Finch and Casey formed KC and the Sunshine Band with a clutch of TK Records’ studio musicians that major success beckoned, the multi-racial band injecting disco with a large dose of the local Latin-funk and achieving a string of No.1s, starting with the febrile and hedonistic Get Down Tonight, which topped the pop chart in the thrilling summer of 1975 when disco broke out of the clubs to become a major commercial force. But TK Records still retained an eye to the club scene, releasing more than 200 12-inch singles for the DJ market before the label’s demise, in step with disco, in the early 1980s.

But the sunshine sound of Miami hardly died with disco. As disco was breaking big, Cuban-born Emilio Estefan was a jobbing musician, fronting his wedding band, the Miami Latin Boys. It was indeed while performing at a wedding that he met Gloria Maria Milagrosa Fajardo, another Cuban émigré whose father had been a bodyguard to the wife of president Fulgencio Batista before the revolution had forced him to flee (he was one of the exiles who later participated in the Bay of Pigs Invasion). Gloria Fajardo was studying psychology and French at the University of Miami and working part-time as a translator at Miami International Airport when she met Emilio Estefan, and joined his band, soon rechristened the Miami Sound Machine. They married in 1978 and a whirlwind of joint success followed.

Between 1977 and 1984 Miami Sound Machine released seven Spanish language albums before the Anglophone Eyes of Innocence (1984) spawned the European hit Dr. Beat. The following year’s single Conga was their US breakthrough, and the band’s vibrant Latin pop also preserved the effervescent spirit of disco – a hybrid that was ‘Miami’ through and through. 1987’s Let It Loose – the first album to be credited to Gloria Estefan as a solo artist – established her as a pop diva who could handle huge ballads like Can’t Stay Away from You and Anything for You just as convincingly as the frenetic Latin beats of Rhythm Is Gonna Get You and 1-2-3.

The tempo did not decrease as Miami inched towards the 1990s and the notorious sound of Miami bass – a genre characterised by hissing cymbals, stop-start rhythms and lewd, often nakedly misogynistic lyrics (it was also referred to as ‘booty bass’ for a reason) – was born. Controversial rappers 2 Live Crew were the originators, their 1986 single Throw the ‘D’, which proclaimed “There’s a brand new dance and it’s comin’ your way/ It was started in Miami by the Ghetto Deejays”, the Alpha point for Miami bass, which soon spread from the city throughout Florida and into Georgia.

Miami bass fell foul of the authorities when Florida governor and a local sheriff sought a court ruling that 2 Live Crew’s admittedly deeply unpleasant LP As Nasty as They Wanna Be (1989) was obscene and therefore illegal to sell. The case ultimately ended up in the US Supreme Court and was a notable chapter in the history of music censorship, coming not long after Tipper Gore’s infamous Parents Music Resource Center Senate hearings and the birth of the ‘Parental Advisory’ sticker.

The publicity ultimately saw As Nasty as They Wanna Be sell two million copies and the follow up LP Banned in the U.S.A. (1990) cashed in on the controversy. The title track was a Top 20 hit.

Miami bass continued its success on the 1990s charts with Vanilla Ice, who was raised in the city, becoming an overnight success with the international smash Ice Ice Baby.

The lyrics referenced the genre directly: “Miami’s on the scene... My town, that created all the bass sound.” Later, 95 South’s Whoot! There It Is (1993) climbed to No.11, and while Miami bass was ultimately overshadowed by the gods of gangster rap and was seen as lacking credibility in comparison, it was for a short while an unlikely commercial force.

Big summer hits that came out of Miami in the 1990s like the Bayside Boys’ remix of Los del Río’s Macarena, the biggest single of 1996, and Enrique Iglesias’ Latin pop smash Bailamos (1999) continued its reputation for up-tempo pop and sunshine sounds. Today it is megastar rapper Pitbull, who has sold millions of records since his 2004 debut LP M.I.A.M.I., who carries the torch for Miami’s boisterous exuberance.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Arron Banks shown-up as another hypocritical Brexiteer

Leave campaigner Arron Banks is not getting up to the

An open letter to Conservative MPs: Why your leader must now go

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during a debate in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons.

Shifty Tories are masking the truth on Brexit

Prime minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street; Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

STAR TURNS: How Sir Peter Ustinov was a model European

Actor, dramatist and author Peter Ustinov, 1958. Photo: © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Miami Nice: America’s real music hit factory

Gloria Estefan performs with the Miami Sound Machine in 1988. Picture: Getty

US trade expert hints post-Brexit Britain could be forced to lower food standards to clench trade deal with Donald Trump

Lord Morris of Aberavon (L) questioning US trade expert Marjorie Chorlins over whether British farmers will need to drop their standards in the event of a trade deal with America; Parliamentlive

Brexiteer opinion on face masks is just as illogical as their stance on the EU

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove buys a cigarette lighter from a shop near St James's Park in Westminster. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

From page to canvas: the reading and writing of Vincent Van Gogh

The Yellow House. Van Gogh rented this house in Arles from September 1888. Picture: Archant

Europe’s vital history lesson after anniversary of massacre

A woman mourns over a relative's grave at the memorial centre of Potocari near Srebrenica in 2017. Photo credit: DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump exposed in his psychologist niece’s memoir

US President Donald Trump wears a mask as he visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. Photo: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

The long and difficult relationship between government and the arts

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivering the summer economic update in a statement to the House of Commons, (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire)

BREXITEERS OF THE WEEK: Joan Collins hit by Brexit after claiming it would be ‘good for us’

Marks and Spencer in Norwich. The retailer has scrapped Joan Collins's make up range. Picture: Google

Concerns over Boris Johnson’s choice of UK race commissioner who ‘questioned’ if institutional racism existed

Prime minister Boris Johnson has drawn criticism for appointing a race commissioner who questioned if institutional racism excisted; Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Russia tried to target scientists working on coronavirus vaccine, cyber security agency warns

Russian president Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Government accused of giving £830m worth of coronavirus contracts to Tory ‘friends’

Labour has pressed Downing Street to explain why a company linked to Michael Gove (L) and Dominic Cummings was awarded government contracts without an open tender for work; Archant, BBC

Erodgan’s folly over the conversion of Hagia Sophia back into a mosque

Turkey confirms Hagia Sophia to open for worship. Photo: Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Michael Gove can’t mask the government’s incompetence

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove emerges from a shop near St James's Park in Westminster, London having bought coffee and a sandwich. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

On Trump, China and Russia the EU must now take a stand

Ursula von der Leyen and MEPs in the European Parliament.Photograph: European Parliament/Gabor KOVACS/Flickr.

Death at the ministry: the coronavirus tragedy that gets to the heart of modern Britain

The Ministry of Justice building, formerly the Home Office, in London. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Celebs in politics are a sign of decline

America's president Donald Trump. Photo: Alex Brandon

Public life principles have been discarded - it’s time to call on the committee

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA.

Why Keir Starmer should focus on the Midlands

Opposition Labour party leader Keir Starmer leaves his home in London to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the Houses of Parliament. Photo: Tolga AKMEN / AFP

Looking for common ground in the battle over ‘cancel culture’

People hold up images of Harvey Weinstein, President Trump and Louis CK during the Women's March in New York City in 2018. Photo: Andrew Holbrooke/Getty Images

Michael Gove confirms government considering five sites for Brexit lorry parks

Hilary Benn challenges Michael Gove on Brexit lorry parks. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Michael Gove dismisses survey showing increased support for Scottish independence as ‘just another poll’

Cabinet minister Michael Gove answering questions in House of Commons; Parliamentlive

No-deal Brexit set to hit ‘Red Wall’ areas hardest as experts warn of ‘triple whammy’ facing voters

Manufacturers have warned factories in the north of England, Midlands, and Wales could close as a result of Brexit. Photo of a factory in Sunderland. Photo: PA.

MANDRAKE: Dominic Grieve lifts the lid on why the Russia report still hasn’t been released

Dominic Grieve talks onstage at a 'Let Us Be Heard' rally as Pro-remain supporters gather in Westminster (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Rory Stewart pokes holes through Rishi Sunak’s face mask photo on Twitter

Chanellor Rishi Sunak pictured with his face mask leaving a Pret store; Twitter

Downing Street unable to clarify PM’s claim about government test and trace system

Boris Johnson wears a mask as he poses for a Twitter picture. Photograph: Twitter.

BBC axes Andrew Neil show as part of cuts to news and politics programming

Andrew Neil appears on the BBC during the general election. Photograph: BBC.

Why Keir Starmer should be preparing Labour for August 13th

Labour leader Keir Starmer. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Campaigners welcome Boris Johnson’s commitment to independent inquiry over handling of coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire

PMQs: Keir Starmer accuses PM of putting ‘rhetoric’ ahead of the people

Sir Keir Starmer and prime minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons; PA

Fresh ‘cash for favour’ accusations as Tory minister dined with influential Russian donors

Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Alok Sharma arrives at 10 Downing Street; Aaron Chown

Keir Starmer would become PM if election was held tomorrow, claims pollster

If an election was held tomorrow Keir Starmer would remove Boris Johnson from Downing Street. Photograph: Keir Starmer/Twitter.

Report says government ‘shortsightedness’ over Brexit could lead to long-term export slump for UK business

A report has suggested UK businesses could be hit with a long-term export slump after Brexit; Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Brexiteer MP Iain Duncan Smith trashes government policy on wearing face masks in shops

Brexiteer and former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith explains why he's opposed to making face coverings compulsory in public; talkRADIO, Twitter

Peers vow to fight the government on plans to move ‘sovereign’ House of Lords to York

The House of Lords during a key vote on Brexit. Photograph: Parliament TV.

If Black Lives Matter, we must abolish prisons

A interior view of Chelmsford Prison.Picture: PA/ Andrew Parsons

Government told to ‘get a grip’ over telecomms strategy after Huawei U-turn

Chinese telecomms giant Huawei has been barred from building Britain's 5G network, culture secretary Oliver Dowden has said; Dominic Lipinski

Most Read

Philip Pullman says UK ‘is done for as a nation’ but hopes Russia report will expose government

Philip Pullman on Brexit and the Russia Report. Photograph: PA.

Tenerife: A tale of two islands

The modern architecture concert hall Auditorio de Tenerife in Santa Cruz. Picture: Getty Images

Almost as many English voters back independence as disagree with it

The St George flag is seen flying above 10 Downing St on April 23, 2008 in London. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

Keir Starmer would become PM if election was held tomorrow, claims pollster

If an election was held tomorrow Keir Starmer would remove Boris Johnson from Downing Street. Photograph: Keir Starmer/Twitter.

Brexiteer MP Iain Duncan Smith trashes government policy on wearing face masks in shops

Brexiteer and former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith explains why he's opposed to making face coverings compulsory in public; talkRADIO, Twitter

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.