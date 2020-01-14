Video

Watch this Dutch MEP stand up for Remainers against Ann Widdecombe rant

Dutch liberal MEP Sophia in 't Veld stood up for Remainers in the face of a rant from Ann Widdecombe about what 'the British people' want. Pictures: EU parliament EU parliament

An MEP has hauled Ann Widdecombe up for her misleading statements about what "the British people" want in a dramatic intervention in EU parliament.

During the last session that British MEPs will partipate in, Dutch MEP Sophia In 't Veld stepped in to correct the Brexit Party stalwart on her claims that all of the British people wanted to leave the EU.

She raised the point of order after a ranting speech from Widdecombe during a debate about the rights of EU citizens as enshrined in the Withdrawal Agreement.

Widdecombe took issue with a clause in the EU's motion that stated the bloc "regrets" that the principle of free movement between the UK and the bloc will end.

She pointed out that freedom of movement was a "massive factor" in what she phrased as "the British public's decision" to leave the EU.

She accused the EU of "political myopia" around this and said: "The sooner this parliament wakes up to that, the sooner we will have the right sort of dialogue."

But In 'T Veld, who is a member of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe group, raised a key point of order against Widdecombe's claims about the British public.

She said: "Mrs Widdecombe, I hear you say 'the British people' want this or that.

"But isn't it true that only 43% of the people voted for your political agenda and it's only because of your electoral system that Mr Johnson has a majority of seats in parliament.

"The majority of people did not vote for a Brexit party. Isn't that true, Mrs Widdecombe?" she said, to applause.

Widdecombe shot back in characteristic bombastic style, saying: "17.4 million people in the biggest democratic turnout in British history voted to leave. We ended up in the European elections as the single biggest party in this parliament. Why? Why did Boris Johnson get such a massive majority in the last election? Because his basic promise was 'get Brexit done'."

In 't Veld could be seen making 'talk to the hand' gestures as Widdecombe responded.