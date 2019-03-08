Latest The New European

ANDREW ADONIS: Sorry Lib Dems, an orange surge will only help the Tories

PUBLISHED: 18:00 31 October 2019

Andrew Adonis

A general election is set to be held on 12 December. Picture: Ken Mears

A general election is set to be held on 12 December. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

ANDREW ADONIS sees only one way to stop Brexit.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

A third election in barely four years. The last time that happened was in the 1970s and before that in the aftermath of the First World War, times of turbulence and national breakdown. It is the same today, and the outcome is equally unpredictable.

So much for the Fixed-term Parliaments Act, a misnomer almost as great as my own name. Like most of what the Lib Dems did in coalition with the Tories, it claimed to be progressive while in reality it was weak, irrelevant and hopelessly ineffectual.

This is the Brexit election and only Labour can stop it. It is very simple. The better Labour does, the worse for Brexit. The worse Labour does, the better for Brexit.

I am not making a party point but a psephological one. Some of my Lib Dem friends harbour dreams of a breakthrough with dozens of orange gains lighting up election night like a Christmas tree on December 12. It almost certainly won't happen, even if the Lib Dems surge at Labour's expense. Far more likely is that this would lead to more Tories winning on split opposition votes, as in the 1980s when the Conservatives won two successive landslides in such conditions.

First past the post punishes insurgent parties without large geographical concentrations of support. It also benefits incumbent candidates, who are virtually all Labour and Tory. They can apply the tactical squeeze seat by seat because by definition they are the most plausible winner, advantaging Labour vis-a-vis the Lib Dems and the Tories vis-a-vis Farage's Brexit Party.

You may also want to watch:

If, despite this, the Lib Dems or the Brexit Party surge, the most likely effect would be to undermine Labour and the Tories respectively, by leeching votes in their respective heartlands and handing seats to the 'other side'.

The obvious exception is seats where the Lib Dems are themselves the main challenger to the Tories, which is true in much of the south and south-west of England outside London and the major cities. The more of these seats won by the Lib Dems, the better for Labour nationally and the worse for Brexit. Tactical voting websites will be much touted by Remainers in this election.

But it is a fine line between the Lib Dems doing well in seats they can realistically win and this not being part of a wider orange surge which harms Labour by splitting the vote in its heartlands. The only post-war elections in which both Labour and the Lib Dems have done well was under Tony Blair, and that was a different country.

This election will not turn solely on Brexit. Elections are never about one issue alone, even when called to resolve a crisis. Ted Heath called the February 1974 election on the slogan 'Who Governs Britain?' amidst paralysing miners strikes. He was expected to win easily. But Harold Wilson and Jeremy Thorpe deftly shifted it on to the government's incompetence and the declining standard of living. By polling day the answer to Heath's question was 'Not You!'

The Johnson-Corbyn leadership battle is equally unpredictable. Johnson is ahead on personality, but his ratings are deeply negative overall and he is the best recruiting sergeant for the opposition parties whose supporters hate him with bitter intensity. He could conceivably lose his own seat in Uxbridge.

Jo Swinson has the fresh face and will benefit from media attention. Will she flower like Thorpe or wilt like Tim Farron (who he)? It's hard to predict given her low profile hitherto.

The election in Scotland and Northern Ireland is existential for both. If the SNP sweep the board there will be another independence referendum. In Ulster the DUP did exceptionally well in 2017; if they fall back - Nigel Dodds himself is vulnerable to Sinn Fein - then a border poll may come soon, particularly if Brexit happens.

"When the great oracle speaks no one is quite sure what the great oracle said," the Tory prime minister Lord Salisbury remarked of elections. Maybe, maybe not.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

ANDREW ADONIS: Sorry Lib Dems, an orange surge will only help the Tories

A general election is set to be held on 12 December. Picture: Ken Mears

Why an election is the best bet to stop Brexit

Pagel has calculated that there is a 40pc chance of a hung Parliament. Photo by Frank Augstein.

Michael White asks whether the Prime Minister's gamble will pay off.

Michael White says the election is another last ditch attempt by Boris Johnson. Picture: Martin Rowson

Why the People's Vote campaign needs a rethink

The People's Vote group has struggled to agree on a strategy, says James Ball. Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

Google's searching questions about Ann Widdecombe

Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe - unsurprisingly - has no relation to Josh Widdicombe. Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: Boris Johnson loves Oswald Mosley's club

In June, Boris Johnson was reported to have had a secret meeting with David Cameron. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire.

Calls for Keith Vaz to step down as a Labour candidate

Keith Vaz. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Nicky Morgan will not fight next election

Nicky Morgan. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Twitter bans political adverts piling pressure on Facebook to act

A mobile phone user loads up the Twitter app. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA.

Review: Translations shows 'love conquers all'

Dermot Crowley and Judith Roddy in Brian Friel's Translations. Photo: Catherine Ashmore

The Remain camp's week of own goals

Crowds march through central London to demand a People's Vote on the government's new Brexit deal. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Colonial baggage is not the only take away from western depictions of the east

Ludwig Deutsch's 'In the Madrasa', 1890. Photo: Google

Sinn Fein plans to unseat DUP deputy and Brexit 'architect' Nigel Dodds

Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle ONeill with party colleagues John Finucane (left) and Chris Hazzard (right). Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

Social media giants must tackle disinformation before general election

A Mark Zuckerberg figure with people in angry emoji masks outside Portcullis House in Westminster ahead of DCMS inquiry into fake news. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Newspapers fear a general election will be scuppered by the weather

The Daily Mirror's front cover. Photograph: Twitter.

How centuries of creative freedom made the chanson city a musical mecca

French singer and songwriter Gilbert Becaud (1927 - 2001) among the audience at the Olympia Theatre, Paris, 20th March 1973, during a concert to celebrate his twenty-year career. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Great European Lives: Georges Carpentier

Georges Carpentier and his manager Francis Descamps greeting the crowd on their arrival on the liner 'La Savoie' in the port of New York City, United States. (Photo by KEYSTONE-FRANCE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Mark Francois teases John Bercow about his height as he wishes him happy retirement

Brexiteer Mark Francois in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Lib Dem MP Heidi Allen will not stand for re-election

Heidi Allen MP. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

People's Vote staff tell chairman to quit over fears he is holding back campaign

People's Vote campaigner. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

How literature's awards season descended into squabbling

Joint winners Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo during 2019 Booker Prize Winner Announcement . (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

MPs deny Boris Johnson a general election after his third attempt to force one

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his advisor Dominic Cummings, left, leave 10 Downing Street. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

WILL SELF on the two sides of Brighton

England, East Sussex, Brighton, Brighton Pier (Photo by: Prisma by Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Threat of Brexit could mean no pigs in blankets this Christmas

A traditional Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day . Photograph: David Davies/PA.

Apocalypse novel: The bizarre tale of Brando's book

Marlon Brando in a military uniform with a lei around his neck and relaxing with topless, Tarita on the beach in a scene from the film 'Mutiny on the Bounty', 1962. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)

December election would be 'Christmas and birthday present for PM', warns SNP MP

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his speech during the Conservative Party Conference. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Little Britain to be updated for Brexit era on October 31st

One of the many Little Britain memes doing the rounds on social media. Photograph: Twitter.

David Cameron's memoirs: a disappointing book about a failed leader

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: British Prime Minister David Cameron leaves Number 10 Downing Street before making a statement on July 11, 2016 in London, England. Mr Cameron has announced he will stand aside as Prime Minister after Andrea Leadsom's decision to pull out of the Conservative leadership contest now leaves Home Secretary Theresa May as the sole contender for the position of Prime Minister. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Chairman at People's Vote accused of launching 'wrecking ball' through campaign

Roland Rudd appears on the radio. Photograph: LBC.

Is Twitter censoring its pro-Remain users?

A mobile phone user loads up the Twitter app. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA.

The political debate is about to get bigger than Brexit

James Ball says a Conservative majority will spell Game Over for those wanting to stop Brexit. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

How a freewheeling faction from the Spectator magazine took the levers of power

Then editor of The Spectator magazine Boris Johnson poses at Albert Dock during his visit on October 20, 2004 to the city of Liverpool, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong /Getty Images)

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson won't switch seats to ensure re-election

Jo Swinson speaking on BBC's The Andrew Marr show. Picture: BBC

Conservative chairman brands Lib Dem-SNP general election bid a 'gimmick'

Conservative chairman James Cleverly on BBC's Andrew Marr show. Picture: BBC

Diane Abbott says 'Labour is up for an election' if prime minister takes no-deal Brexit off the table

Diane Abbott speaking on BBC's The Andrew Marr show. Picture: BBC

Lib Dem's Chuka Umunna warns People's Vote may only be achieved with new government

MP Chuka Umunna on Sky's Sophie Ridge on Sunday, Picture: Sky News

'Stop throwing tantrums': Philip Hammond says he will vote against a December general election

Philip Hammond tells Sky's Sophie Ridge that this is not the time for a general election. Picture: Sky News

We can't dismiss the People's Vote march as lily-white suburban jolly

Protestors march towards Parliament Square demanding a final say on the government's Brexit deal. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

John Major and Tony Blair on the dangers of Boris Johnson's deal

Britain's Conservative former prime minister John Major (L) and Labour former prime minister Tony Blair (R) speak as they cross the Peace Bridge in Derry, Northern Ireland on June 9, 2016, during a visit to campaign for a 'remain' vote in the EU referendum. (Photograph: JEFF J MITCHELL/AFP/Getty Images)

Most Read

MP opposes giving 16-year-olds a vote because it doesn’t benefit the Tories

Tobias Ellwood appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

‘You have wrecked my dreams’ - European student’s letter to Boris Johnson over Brexit

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Rui Vieira/PA.

How would you vote in a December general election?

Sian Berry for the Greens, Jeremy Corbyn for Labour, Jo Swinson for the Lib Dems, Nigel Farage for the Brexit Party, Boris Johnson for the Conservatives, Anna Soubry for Change UK, Nicola Sturgeon for SNP and Adam Price for Plaid Cymru. Photograph: TNE/PA.

‘This is all your fault!’ - Presenter hits out at Iain Duncan-Smith

Iain Duncan-Smith on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: GMB/ITV.

‘Boris Johnson is a dumb person’s idea of a smart person’ - US TV host on the British PM

John Oliver mentions the People's Vote March. Photograph: HBO.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy