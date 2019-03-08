Latest The New European

Seoul music: Why there's more to Korean pop than Gangnam Style

PUBLISHED: 17:03 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 26 September 2019

A dancer performs a k-pop routine for spectators on a street in the Hongdae district of Seoul on June 6, 2019. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo credit should read ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images)

A dancer performs a k-pop routine for spectators on a street in the Hongdae district of Seoul on June 6, 2019. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo credit should read ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images)

Archant

The South Korean capital is known for its slick and boundlessly exuberant pop. Yet the ebullience belies a complex and dark history. SOPHIA DEBOICK reports.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Seoul is a pop powerhouse. In just a few years, its K-pop industry has gone from a localised East Asian craze to a global force, with comic rapper Psy, of Gangnam Style fame, and seven-piece boy band BTS having major cut-through to the West.

In 2012 Gangnam Style became the first YouTube video to hit a billion views and the single went to No.1 around the world, going multiple times platinum in the process. BTS have since conquered the globe, scooping three US No.1 albums and selling out stadiums there and in the UK.

But while the 'Korean Wave' (or hallyu) - a term now synonymous with K-pop - has often been framed as the export of a uniquely South Korean pop culture to the rest of the world, K-pop is in fact indelibly marked by Western influences. Indeed, the whole modern history of Korean music has been one of cross-pollination and hybridisation, bound up with the country's fortunes in the turbulent 20th century, when a hyper-modern democracy, with Seoul as its beating heart, rose from the ashes of colonialism and war.

For the first half of the 20th century, Korea was a colony of Imperial Japan, and the effects of 'Japanisation' on its music have been the focus of controversy ever since. The popular song style of t'urot'u, or trot, crystallised in the 1920s, marking a turn away from traditional music, and making use of both the Japanese pentatonic scale and musical idioms from the West.

Yet it retained a distinctive nasal vibrato derived from traditional Korean folk music and its mournful ballads could be read as laments for a dispossessed nation. Lee Nan-young's Tears of Mokpo (1935), for example, referred to the southern port city of her birth and mourned for the Korean men shipped to Japan under the imperial regime.

By the time that song was recorded, commercial production of Korean-language records had shifted from Tokyo to Seoul, with Victor, Columbia and Okeh all opening offices there, and Korea's music industry had truly been born.

Seoul's status as a musical centre would be turbo-charged after the grip of Imperial Japan was broken by the Second World War and following the splitting of Korea in two in 1948 and the complete devastation of the war of 1950-53.

When the Eighth United States Army was moved from Japan to Korea in 1954, installing itself at Yongsan Garrison in central Seoul, it brought musical revolution. Its troop entertainments hosted both Western musicians and local trot singers, but the base was also the headquarters of the American Forces Korea Network from 1957, broadcasting American music to the country at the height of rock 'n' roll, unleashing its potent influence on the population, with incalculable later effects.

Embodying both the hybrid nature of South Korean pop and the human cost of the country's travails, the Kim Sisters began their careers at Yongsan Garrison. Comprised of the two daughters and a niece of Lee Nan-young, the group was a means of survival for the family after the killing of Lee's composer husband, Kim Hai-Song, by North Korean forces, and the aftermath of war left them destitute in a devastated Seoul. The teenage trio learned American hits phonetically and performed them for the homesick Yanks, but when they went the US in 1958 for a Vegas residency, it was their flawless harmonies and skill as multi-instrumentalists, the result of their Korean musical education, that bowled the crowd over.

They appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show 22 times between 1960 and 1967, looking every inch the perfect coiffed and mini-skirted girl group, and their cover of The Coasters' Charlie Brown became a Billboard Hot 100 hit in 1962.

In South Korea itself, however, years of dictatorship and political oppression would bring with it suppression of musical expression. Seoul-born Lee Mi-ja, a legend of trot, saw her massive hit, Camellia Lady (1964) banned as 'too Japanese' under General Park Chung-hee's nationalistic military dictatorship, established after the 1961 coup, and this was a fate shared by many trot songs, seen by some as quintessentially Korean, and by others as a colonial hangover.

But that year also saw other music stars who embraced foreign influence emerge from the city. Yoon Bok-hee, a child performer who would go on to a career in musicals, went to swinging London in 1964 and found success as part of the group the Korean Kittens, while Shin Joong-Hyun, the godfather of Korean rock, released his first album with his Beatles-influenced band, Add4.

Shin had made his performing debut at Yongsan Garrison as a teenager in 1957 and would be profoundly influenced by forces radio, going on to explore soul, funk and psychedelia, including his epically funky Beautiful Rivers and Mountains (1972), his defiant response to a request for a propaganda song from General Park.

You may also want to watch:

Shin was later imprisoned and tortured and his music banned, but following Park's 1979 assassination he experienced a renaissance and became one of the most influential figures in South Korean music, including opening a music club in Seoul's ex-pat district of Itaewon and later opening another, Woodstock, on the southeast periphery of the city.

Woodstock played a part in ushering in the next age of South Korean music, since it was there that Shin's son, the guitarist Shin Daechul, met Seo Taiji in 1986, the two going on to form Sinawe, one of the first Korean metal bands.

They were emerging at the right moment. Following the first free elections of 1988 and Seoul's hosting of Olympics, 1993 saw pro-democracy activist Kim Young-Sam become the first freely-elected civilian president of South Korea.

Western music became more widely available and a homegrown punk scene known as Chosun Punk sprang up around the Drug club in the arty Hongdae district, with bands like Crying Nut and No Brain emerging.

But while in the 2000s this alternative music trend continued as hardcore band The Geeks, The Rocktigers (wittily rebranding rockabilly as 'kimchibilly'), and pop-punk trio …Whatever That Means emerged from Seoul, it was K-pop that would become one of the city's, and the country's, greatest exports.

Sinawe's Seo Taiji would go on to an unlikely career in Seo Taiji and Boys, one of the first K-pop bands, who emerged on a television talent show in 1992 with their song Nan Arayo (I Know).

From those beginnings has grown a mega-industry. The 'big three' K-pop companies - SM Entertainment in Gangnam, JYP Entertainment further east in Gangdong-gu, and YG (founded by ex-Seo Taiji and Boys member, Yang Hyun-suk), north of the Han river - are known for their 'idol farms', where prospective pop stars are meticulously groomed for fame, an expensive process which makes international success (and, therefore, English lessons) essential.

From the SM-managed R&B boy band SHINee to YG's hallyu girl band par excellence, BLACKPINK, these doll-like stars have killer pop tunes that take the best from Western pop and beat it at its own game. But the pressure placed on these stars and the 2017 suicide of SHINee member, Jonghyun, has cast a shadow over this perky pop scene, and there are signs of K-pop becoming less unnervingly homogenous.

Psy has little in common with such manufactured groups, rejecting a slick image in favour of overt absurdity, and demonstrating it sells, and even BTS, the kings of the 'idol' groups, have shown that a less regimented approach can pay dividends.

Managed by the relatively small Big Hit Entertainment, they have been allowed a degree of freedom, for example in interacting with fans online, which seems to have aided their success.

Diversity is certainly the watchword of the Seoul music scene on the ground today.

The city is home to a slew of jazz and indie clubs, as well some legendary record shops. South of the Han, there's rm360, owned by DJ Soulscape, who pays homage to the American-influenced Korean jazz, soul and funk of the 1960s and 1970s through both this haven for crate-diggers and his own music.

In Hongdae, Gimbab Records can be found, its vinyl hand-curated by Young Hyuk Kim, formerly of Sony BMG. And not far from the Yongsan Garrison, there is the Music Library, an initiative by Hyundai, which houses more than 10,000 vinyl records, including extreme rarities, as well as the full Rolling Stone back catalogue.

While tensions with North Korea, political scandal and economic strife continue to shape South Korean life and culture, this is a place that has always adapted to survive, embracing influences from all comers as it does so, and resulting in an approach to music whose eclecticism is unrivalled.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Absorbing Sorbian: The story of Germany's Slavic speaking communities

The view over the German city of Cottbus where Lower Sorbian is still spoken. Photo:Teodor Bordeianu

Gauguin in the frame: How should we judge the controversial portrait painter?

Paul Guaguin has become a controversial figure in modern times. Photo: National Museum of Western Art, Tokyo

Seoul music: Why there's more to Korean pop than Gangnam Style

A dancer performs a k-pop routine for spectators on a street in the Hongdae district of Seoul on June 6, 2019. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo credit should read ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images)

AC GRAYLING: The question of the question: what goes on the ballot in a new referendum?

People's Vote campaigners in Westminster. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

MPs' daughter tweets about the fear she felt for her parents the day Jo Cox died

A woman lays some flowers at Parliament Square opposite the Palace of Westminster, central London, in tribute to Labour MP Jo Cox. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

MITCH BENN: Labour have given the Lib Dems an early Christmas present

The audience at the 2019 Labour Party Conference. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Brexit Party founder blames immigration policy for Islamophobia

Catherine Blaiklock, who founded the Brexit Party. Picture: Antony Kelly/EDP

Jess Phillips calls out Boris Johnson on having a 'strategy to divide'

Jess Phillips MP has accused Boris Johnson of having a deliberately divisive strategy in his rhetoric. Picture: UK Parliament

BREX FACTOR: Dominic Cummings' catalogue of cartoon errors

Special Advisor to Britain's Prime Minister, Dominic Cummings, uses his phone as he returns back to 10 Downing Street in central London on September 10, 2019. - Beleaguered British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to continue with his attempts to strike a new Brexit deal with Brussels, after losing yet another parliamentary vote to hold an early election. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo credit should read TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

JAMES BALL: What the Thomas Cook collapse teaches us about a no-deal Brexit

Thomas Cook's demise has provided lessons ahead of a potential no-deal Brexit. Photo: COSTAS METAXAKIS/AFP/Getty Images

Is this the greatest post-Brexit novel so far?

Charlie Connelly says Broken Ghost is one of the most important works of post-Brexit literature. Photo: Jonathan Cape

MICHAEL WHITE: Just who has been most ensnared by the week's events?

Michael White says Britain has become tangled in a dark web. Photo: Martin Rowson

MP threatens to report 'Get Ready for Brexit' campaign to advertising watchdog

An electronic display showing a 'Get ready for Brexit' government advert in London. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

ZOE WILLIAMS: Jeremy Corbyn has handed the intiative to Labour Remainers

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses conference in his keynote speech on September 24, 2019 in Brighton, England. After the Supreme Court ruled the prorogation of Parliament was unlawful, the House of Commons Speaker John Bercow announced that Parliament would re-convene at 11.30am Wednesday morning. Jeremy Corbyn's keynote speech to Labour Conference was brought forward to Tuesday afternoon in place of Deputy Leader Tom Watson's speech which was cancelled. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

ANDREW ADONIS: The speech I believe the Queen should now deliver

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivers the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament in London on June 21, 2017. - Queen Elizabeth II will formally open parliament and announce the British government's legislative programme on Wednesday, two days later than planned. The state opening, a ceremony full of pomp in which the monarch reads out the Queen's Speech detailing the government's programme for the coming year, was due to take place on June 19, but was delayed after Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative party lost their majority in the House of Commons in the June 8 election. (Photo by Carl Court / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images)

Lame duck prime minister limps into the final battle

Boris Johnson faces the final battle of Brexit as MPs return to parliament. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Everything you need to know about the People's Vote march on October 19

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out to protest in October 2018 and the People's Vote campaign want to bring even bigger numbers on October 19 2019. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Emily Thornberry apologises for comparing Lib Dems to 'Taliban' over Brexit stance

Emily Thornberry MP. Photograph: PA.

Minister refuses to rule out 'second letter' gambit cancelling Brexit extension request

Baroness Hayter was not reassured by Lord Callanan's reply to her question about the Article 50 extension. Picture: Parliament TV

Constitutional experts warn Queen will not be able to trust Boris Johnson again

Prime minister Boris Johnson following the decision at the Supreme Court ruled that his advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Northern Irish limit police holiday after October 31 over Brexit violence fears

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is limiting officers' holiday in the weeks after Brexit. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

French supermarket is already selling EU maps without the UK

A French company is already selling EU maps without the UK in the union. Picture: Jeremy Gordon

My encounter with the Brexit Party has left me even more unconvinced about leaving the EU

The Brexit Party bus stuck in a ditch. Photograph: Sue Charles/Twitter.

Hundreds of jobs under threat as 'Boris bus' company steers into administration

The company that manufactures the 'Boris bus', Wrightbus, is posied to go into administration. Picture: Paul Faith/PA Wire/PA Images

Michael Gove refuses to apologise for proroguing parliament after government loses case

Michael Gove has refused to apologise for his government's unlawful actions. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire/PA Images

43% of the UK thinks Boris Johnson should step down after Supreme Court ruling

Forty-three per cent of people in the UK think Boris Johnson should stand down after the historic Supreme Court ruling. Photograph: Toby Melville/PA.

Newspapers pressure Boris Johnson to resign day after Supreme Court ruling

Front page of the Mirror. Photograph: Twitter.

The Saga of Sagan: The remarkable life and death of France's fast-living author

French author-turned-director Francoise Sagan listens to music on the film set of her first film Les Fougeres Bleues. (Photo by Solange Cazier-Charpentier/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

What happened to Britain's four ancient languages?

Quiraing, Isle of Skye, Scotland. When: 27 May 2016

Reports: Attorney general told Boris Johnson prorogation was legal

Andrea Leadsom and Geoffrey Cox in the House of Commons ahead of the historic vote. Photograph: Parliament Live TV.

27 of the best tweets following the Supreme Court ruling

Lady Hale, pictured, probably does not own this brooch. Picture: Chris Barker

Andrew Bridgen calls Supreme Court ruling 'worst possible outcome for democracy'

Andrew Bridgen reacted to the Supreme Court's ruling against the government as an

Crowds chant 'Johnson out' as MPs and campaigners react to Supreme Court judgement

Protesters celebrating outside the Supreme Court in London, where judges have ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen to suspend parliament for five weeks was unlawful. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

Supreme Court in damning verdict against Boris Johnson's government

Gina Miller reacts outside the Supreme Court in London, where judges have ruled that Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen to suspend parliament for five weeks was unlawful. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

WILL SELF: 'Our multicultural melting pot is our essence'

ANGLOPHILE: American-born poet T>S> Eliot became a British citizen. Photo: Getty Images

Boris Johnson refuses to commit to standing down if he loses Supreme Court case

Boris Johnson has refused to say if he would stand down if he loses the Supreme Court case. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Boris Johnson said he'll snub Nigel Farage's offer of Brexit Party election pact

Boris Johnson claims he will snub Nigel Farage's pro-Brexit election alliance. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images

Nigel Farage's LBC claims about an EU army are being investigated by Ofcom

Nigel Farage's LBC show is undergoing an Ofcom impartiality investigation after the Brexit Party leader clashed with a caller over the question of an EU army. Picture: LBC

Brexit Party candidate tweets about 'British fish from British waters' and it all goes downhill

Christopher Barker with his fish and chips in Grimsby the day he tweeted about

Corbyn asks where the media coverage is over Boris Johnson 'conflict of interest' story

Jeremy Corbyn has asked why more media outlets are not following up the Sunday Times story about a potential conflict of interest in Boris Johnson's friendship with Jennifer Arcuri, who received thousands in public money. Picture: TED

Most Read

27 of the best tweets following the Supreme Court ruling

Lady Hale, pictured, probably does not own this brooch. Picture: Chris Barker

Nigel Farage hints he could quit the UK for the US after Brexit

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage bites a pen during a session at the European Parliament. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Boris Johnson’s billionaire leadership backer urged prorogation before he became PM

Crispin Odey appears in the Tories At War documentary. Photograph: Channel 4

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce. Photograph: BBC.

Brexit group’s campaign brands Supreme Court judges ‘enemies of the people’ within minutes of verdict

Leave.EU mocks up the justices as

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy