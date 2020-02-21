Latest The New European

Stage review - Nora: A Doll's House

PUBLISHED: 10:40 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 21 February 2020

Tim Walker

9. Mark Arends in Nora A Doll's House (c) Marc Brenner

9. Mark Arends in Nora A Doll's House (c) Marc Brenner

Archant

A play which is all about saluting strong women was recreated at Young Vic Theatre in London.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

7. Zephryn Taitte in Nora A Doll's House (c) Marc Brenner7. Zephryn Taitte in Nora A Doll's House (c) Marc Brenner

When Henrik Ibsen wrote A Doll's House in 1879, he recognised the fight for gender equality was never going to be a quick and easy win, but an endless and bloody war of attrition. His play proved to be a useful stick of dynamite for the cause, with its central character Nora audaciously questioning the traditional roles of a man and a woman in a marriage. It movingly showed, too, how the institution could all too easily become a form of captivity for the wife.

This was theatre at its very best and most radical and it caused uproar in conservative Norwegian society when it was first staged. I can well understand why it means so much to the feminist playwright Stef Smith, but I fear she's killed the thing she loves with her reimagining of the work as Nora: A Doll's House. She interweaves the stories of three Noras at significant points in the fight for equal rights and emphasises how it's an ongoing struggle: 1918, when women were allowed to vote; 1968, when the pill became widely used and abortion was legalised; and 2018, when the scale of the #MeToo movement became apparent.

It's all well and good to have a clever idea like that, but the trick is to make it work. Her play feels modish and contrived and has none of the dramatic tension - or sense of a journey - that made the original such an enduing classic. I've no doubt at all that Ibsen himself would have found it rather annoying, not least with its suggestion of a lesbian attraction between Nora and Christine (Amaka Okafor).

You may also want to watch:

The three Noras are played with determined earnestness by Natalie Klamar, Okafor (doubling up in this role) and Anna Russell-Martin, and the male characters (with Anglicised names and suitably-adapted backstories) by Mark Arends, Luke Norris and Zephryn Taitte. The director Elizabeth Freestone gives it everything she's got, but, for all the efforts and best intentions of everyone involved, it's still very heavy-going.

Still, let's always accentuate the positive: Tom Piper's angular set, consisting of three doorways - presumably evoking the door Nora slammed shut in the original - is impressive.

Frances Barber comes from a breed of larger-than-life actresses that have included Coral Browne, Elaine Stritch and Eartha Kitt, all of them strong, opinionated women who have been as fascinating off-stage as on it.

Their voices, as well as their instinctive ability to deliver lines to maximum effect, are another common denominator.

Barber is appearing in Musik at the Leicester Square Theatre until March 1 and the one-woman show serves as a wonderful showcase for her talents. The new Pet Shop Boys musical - written by Jonathan (Beautiful Thing) Harvey and directed by Josh Seymour - focuses on the life of Billie Trix, a character who began life in the boys' last collaboration, Closer to Heaven. Trix knew anyone who was anyone in the cultural world over the past 75 years: it's a simple premise that makes for a joyful cocktail of cabaret and salacious showbiz gossip.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

A bizarre sex scandal rocks the French elections

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo walk with police forces evacuating migrants early morning in Paris. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

NICK HOPKINSON: The UK and Québec have more in common than you think

Pro-independence Quebeckers in sea of banners & fleur-de-lis flags. Picture: Steve Liss/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images

DENIS MacSHANE: What is Beeb's beef with Europe?

A view of the BBC New Broadcasting House sign in central London.

JOHN KAMPFNER: Europe pivots East as British liberals leave the union

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban waves after his annual state of the nation speech. Picture: ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

Rebecca Long-Bailey and the bogus Brexit journey

Labour leadership candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey leaves after the Labour leadership hustings in Nottingham. Photograph: Jacob King/PA.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Albania has suffered a physical and political earthquake

A boy makes his way to back to home through the ruins of a collapsed buildings in Thumane, northwest of the capital Tirana, on January 31, 2020. Picture: Gent SHKULLAKU / AFP via Getty Images

MAURICE SMITH: What now for the future of the UK?

Number 10 Downing Street. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

PETER TRUDGILL: The colourful code for names

Kevin De Bruyne. Picture: Visionhaus

Stage review - Nora: A Doll's House

9. Mark Arends in Nora A Doll's House (c) Marc Brenner

The new paint exhibition which captures an arrogant Britain

'The Coke Children' by Jacob Huysmans. Property of Melbourne Hall, Derbyshire.

Ned Kelly - the story behind one of Australia's most captivating killers

Pop idol Mick Jagger, as he appears in the part of Ned Kelly, the notorious Australian bandit of the last century. Picture: Bettmann

You don't have to love the BBC - but you must defend it

Sir David Attenborough attends the world premiere of 'Seven Worlds, One Planet', the latest landmark series from the BBC. Photograph: David Parry/PA.

Sinn Féin - the new player in the Brexit process

Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald (centre) with newly elected TDs from her party arriving at Leinster House, Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

How we have all become a part of the problem with 'the media'

Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Boris Johnson's rising tide of troubles

Illustration by Martin Rowson.

Fears for Google users as data shifts to America following Brexit

A general view of Google's data centre in Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA.

Tony Blair: New Labour leader shouldn't campaign to rejoin EU

Former prime minister Tony Blair during a speech to mark the 120th anniversary of the founding of the Labour party. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Minister rejects claims that Priti Patel bullied officials

Home Secretary Priti Patel arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

In praise of (some) superforecasters

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Why grassroots members shouldn't choose party leaders

Iain Duncan Smith with his wife Betsy on stage after his keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference in Blackpool when he was party leader. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Boris Johnson faces fresh questions over hiring of Andrew Sabisky

Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during Prime Minister's Questions. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Lisa Nandy said she would back scrapping monarchy if a referendum is held

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth ll, Prince Harry and James, Viscount Severn look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

POLL: Who do you think should be the next Labour leader?

(left to right) Labour leadership candidates Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

John Bercow says he is the victim of a concerted campaign to destroy his reputation

John Bercow walks over Westminster Bridge on his last day as speaker of the House of Commons. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Latest Downing Street rows confirm Boris Johnson is neither a liberal nor a Tory

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Boris Johnson and estranged wife agree divorce settlement two years after split

Boris Johnson and ex-wife Marina Wheeler leave a local polling station in London. Photograph: Sean Dempsey/PA.

Dominic Cummings says people should listen to 'superforecasters' rather than 'ignorant pundits'

Dominic Cummings is questioned by reporters as he leaves his home in London. Photograph: Sky News.

Minister says Downing Street must review hiring process after Andrew Sabisky row

Kwasi Kwarteng on Kay Burley at Breakfast on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Press photographers call for explanation on why they were banned from Downing Street on Brexit Day

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines his government's negotiating stance with the European Union after Brexit (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Minister denies Dominic Cummings is running the government

The prime minister's special advisor Dominic Cummings leaves his home in London. (Photograph: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Tory MP tells his party to stop attacking BBC

A view of the BBC New Broadcasting House sign in central London.

Government may be forced to delay post-Brexit budget

Transport secretary Grant Shapps speaking on Sky News' Sophie Ridge On Sunday (Pic: Sky News)

The MP, the convict and a question of character

Conservative Party MP, Andrea Jenkyns. Photo: Getty Images

Brexit will be deemed a success... even if it fails

Front page of The Sun on January 31st as the UK entered the Brexit transition period. Photograph: The Sun/Twitter.

WILL SELF: The lessons of Little Britain Lake

Little Britain Lake. Photo: Google Images

The footballing convention that Jose Mourinho often ignores

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Getty Images

Snow, Dog, Foot: A novel about a modern-day hermit

The Alps is the setting for a number of novels centuring on a hermitic lifestyle. Photo: Getty Images

STAGE REVIEW: The courage to fail

Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe in Endgame. Photo: contributed

A city in music: Shanghai is finding its voice again

Singer Faye Wong performs onstage during her concert

Most Read

Firm moves to Scotland in anticipation of country rejoining EU

Co-founders of Marloe Watch Company Gordon Fraser (left) and Oliver Goffe (right). Photograph: Mark Lord/Supplied.

Simon Cowell claims Brexit is continuing the work he has been doing

Simon Cowell attending X Factor filming at Tobacco Dock, Wapping Lane, London. Photograph: Ian West/PA.

Priti Patel says it is ‘right’ that UK only accepts people who speak English

Home secretary Priti Patel meets students and staff at Imperial College London in South Kensington. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Dominic Cummings suggested NHS could fund selection of genetic traits in babies

Dominic Cummings walks through Westminster. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Sadiq Khan calls for associate EU citizenship scheme ahead of Brussels visit

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan meets with Guy Verhofstadt MEP, European Parliament lead negotiator on Brexit. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.