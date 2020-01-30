Latest The New European

Stage Review: You Stupid Darkness!

PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 February 2020

Angie (Lydia Larson) and Jon (Andy Rush) in You Stupid Darkness! Picture: Ali Wright

Angie (Lydia Larson) and Jon (Andy Rush) in You Stupid Darkness! Picture: Ali Wright

Ali Wright

A talented group of actors do their best in the most hideous of circumstances.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Southwark Playhouse, London, until February 22

Sir Christopher Lee once told me that all actors get to appear in terrible productions every now and again, but the trick is never to be terrible in them. The late actor's sage words occurred to me as I sat through Sam Steiner's new play You Stupid Darkness!

This is a real oddity which does require a lot of explanation, but it's hard to know where to begin. The title happens to come from an old Peanuts cartoon that bemoaned night time. Best not fret too much about that, however, as it appears to have emerged from a random play title selector app.

The setting is a dystopian future in which everyone has to don gas masks outdoors - possibly after some kind of nuclear apocalypse, but this is not actually spelt out. Whatever has happened, it's not been so awful that the electricity doesn't work. The lights go on, albeit intermittently, and so does the kettle. It's also perfectly okay to drink the water and breathe normally inside buildings.

You may also want to watch:

The characters work in the Brightline call centre - so it's fair to assume the telephones work, too - where the remorsefully cheerful and heavily pregnant Frances (Jenni Maitland) tries to keep morale up among her three members of staff: gay and bearded Jon (Andy Rush), a strange singleton named Angie (Lydia Larson) and her new work experience lad, Joey (Andrew Finnigan).

They are in the business of trying to cheer up occasionally suicidal callers - or at least provide them with someone to talk to - and I suppose the premise isn't all that terrible, if not so original. There has already been a fine play written about life in a call centre - Anupama Chandrasekhar's Disconnect - but even that couldn't entirely overcome the obvious technical problem of having actors playing out scenes to unseen interlocutors.

The director James Grieve does what he can to try to make something of what Steiner has written, even flooding the stage with water towards the end and utilising fizzing strobe lighting a great deal. Sometimes his actors perform in total darkness. It is, alas, an all but impenetrable story - with no obvious beginning or end - and arguably, too, it's unstageable. It's a crying shame because if ever a play about depressed people living in a dystopian world had resonance, then this, surely, is it, Still, the actors keep true to Sir Christopher's golden rule and do their very best in the most hideous of circumstances.

Maitland is deliciously annoying as the smiley office matriarch who goes in for pointless slogans and team-building exercises that involve balls.

It has, too, a genuine star in the making in Finnigan. The youngster's theatre credits thus far may amount to barely a few lines that touchingly include "commercials for M&S and Oatibix", but he is, for all that, utterly believable as the mystified newcomer trying to make sense of both the demented people who phone in and his weird work colleagues. He has that quality all the best actors possess: he never looks like he's acting.

Rating: 2/5

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

'Liebe Briten, you'll never walk alone' - Newspapers react to Brexit

Front covers of European newspapers on February 1st. Photograph: Die Welt/El Pais.

Stage Review: You Stupid Darkness!

Angie (Lydia Larson) and Jon (Andy Rush) in You Stupid Darkness! Picture: Ali Wright

Handful of arrests made on Brexit night after UK splits from EU

Union flags left discarded on the mud and grass at Parliament Square in London, following Brexit celebrations after the UK left the European Union. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

The political message behind Bridge Over Troubled Water

Simon (right) & Garfunkel during the filming of controversial documentary 'Songs of America,' which aired in 1969. Picture: Getty Images

What's it like to be young, black and Italian?

Mario Balotelli is the most high profile ethnic minority player to represent Italy. Picture: Getty Images

David Cameron banked £836,000 profit in 2019 from media and speaking appearances

David Cameron during a speech on Europe, in central London, where he promised an in/out referendum on the UK's membership of the European Union. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

New pro-EU message appears on the White Cliffs of Dover

A message is projected on to the White Cliffs of Dover which reads 'we still <3 EU'. Photograph: Antony Hook/Twitter.

Sajid Javid mocked for claiming in tweet he was in 'north England'

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid arrives at King's Cross St. Pancras Station in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

What went wrong? Two leading Remainers on how the movement to stop Brexit failed

Young Remain supporters protest outside Downing Street following the 2016 referendum result. Picture: Getty Images

MANDRAKE: Tory election strategist Lynton Crosby backs another loser

Sir Lynton Crosby, who oversaw Theresa May's 2017 general election campaign. Picture: Getty Images

GAWAIN TOWLER: Remainers should 'grow up' over Brexit 50p

The new 50p Brexit coin bears the inscription 'Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations' and the date the UK leaves the EU. Picture: PA

Irish border Twitter account to make exit on Brexit day

A mock checkpoint manned by actors dressed as soldiers and customs officers constructed during an anti-Brexit rally at the Irish border near Carrickcarnan, Co Louth. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA.

Ten of the most divisive dates in history

England captain Bobby Moore celebrates the 1966 World Cup triumph. Picture: Getty Images

Brussels bids farewell to UK with video pointing out local connections

Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, is lit up in red, white and blue during a celebration and farewell to the UK on the eve of the UK leaving the European Union. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

My message to the UK ahead of the big Brexit moment at 11pm

Pro-EU campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament ahead of Brexit day. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

The European View: How is Brexit seen by those we are leaving behind?

Heads of state and government attend a summit of EU leaders at the European Council headquarter in Brussels, 2018. Picture: Getty Images

EU's longest-serving MEP brands Brexit a 'profound mistake'

A man dressed as an undertaker holding a wreath with an EU flag on in Parliament Square. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Going Dutch: Alastair Campbell talks Brexit, football and Labour with Alan Pardew

Alastair Campbell spoke to Alan Pardew after he took over as manager of Dutch Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag. Picture: Getty Images

Irish border protesters vow to 'fight on' over Brexit

A Border Communities Against Brexit poster before its unveiling at a demonstration in Carrickcarnon on the Irish border. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Former minister said he 'misspoke' when he claimed trade deal would be ready for Brexit day

Andrew Neil (left) interviews former Brexit secretary David Davis (right). Photograph: BBC.

Brexit 50p coins enter circulation to mark UK's departure from EU

The new 50p Brexit coin bears the inscription 'Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations' and the date the UK leaves the EU. Picture: PA

JAMES BALL: How Brexit drama made us all lose the plot

Journalists on College Green during the vote on former PM Theresa May's Brexit deal, January 2019. Picture: Getty Images

Every choice has a consequence, warn EU leaders on Brexit day

MEPs attend a session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Nine moments showing January 31 is a cursed day in history

Anthony LaPaglia, right, as Simon Moon in Frasier, with Kelsey Grammer in the title role and Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon. Picture: Getty Images

FRANCIS BECKETT: Blame us baby boomers for Brexit

Young people on an anti-capitalist demonstration in London, 1968. Picture: Getty Images

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

MICHAEL WHITE: The moments that shaped our European destiny

The Berlaymont building, headquarters of the European Union Commission in Brussels, Belgium. Picture: Dominique Faget/AFP/Getty Images

Katie Hopkins suspended from Twitter after network accused of 'not doing enough' to tackle abuse

Katie Hopkins. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

MEPs break into rendition of Auld Lang Syne as UK politicians depart

European Parliament President David Sassoli, center, stands with other British MEPs and members of the political group Socialist and Democrats ahead of Brexit day. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

LIZ GERARD: Why I won't unite with Leave voters after Brexit

Leave and Remain protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

MATT KELLY: Remain must become something much bigger

Protestors during a march for Britain to Remain in the EU. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

'We pay taxes, why can't we vote?' - The Brits who will lose their voting rights as a result of Brexit

MEs hold up scarves during a ceremony prior to the vote on the UK's withdrawal from the EU. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

BBC director general says it is not their job to 'catch out' politicians

Boris Johnson is interviewed by Andrew Neil. Photograph: BBC.

The case for rejoining the EU is growing - we may be back sooner than you think

Pro-EU campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament ahead of Brexit day. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Meet the woman making Brexit politician portraits with porn

Jeyda Heselton's portrait of David Cameron from her Brexhibition

How 'have' didn't hold: The bizarre history of a common word

At Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, passengers are often told to 'keep' passports ready. Why do British airports say 'have'? Photo: Wikicommons

Remainers aren't going away: Conference hears how pro-EU movement will continue after Brexit

Dominic Grieve speaks at the Grassroots for Europe conference. Photograph:Twitter.

The remarkable life of film director Alexander Korda, who shaped views of Britain globally

Sir Alexander Korda reading a book on a couch, United Kingdom, 1948 (Photo by Nat Farbman/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

Mumbai: The home of Bollypop

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (C) performs on stage during the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards at NSCI Dome in Mumbai early on September 19, 2019. Photo: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images

Big Ben crowdfunder organisers admit defeat as questions raised about donated money

Mark Francois speaking in his office in the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Most Read

EU anthem Ode To Joy enters Top 25 chart as campaigners push for top spot on Brexit day

Anti-Brexit supporters take part in the Unite for Europe march (Photo by Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

‘This is our star, look after it’ - Pro-EU message from veterans projected on to White Cliffs of Dover

Led By Donkeys project a message to Europe on the side of the White Cliffs of Dover. Photograph: By Donkeys/Twitter.

Ann Widdecombe says Brexit Party cannot be held responsible if Brexit goes wrong

Ann Widdecombe, Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for South West England, reacts as she leaves in a taxi from the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Jacob Rees-Mogg is deleting tweets referencing a bad Brexit deal

Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

New Brexit battle for Remainers and Leavers as Ode to Joy nears top of UK music chart

Remainers are trying to get Ode To Joy to Number 1 on Brexit day, while Brexiteers want 17 Million Fuck-Offs to take the spot. Photograph: Getty Images/YouTube.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.