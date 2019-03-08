Anti-Brexit cat standing in general election

Stan, leader of the UCAT party, is standing as an anti-Brexit candidate in the general election. Picture: Peter Cook Peter Cook

A ginger cat has been put forward on an anti-Brexit ticket in the general election.

A ginger cat features on some of the UCAT election materials. Picture: Peter Cook A ginger cat features on some of the UCAT election materials. Picture: Peter Cook

Stan the Remainer cat and his UCAT party is taking on Tory incumbent Rehman Chishti in the Kent constituency of Gillingham and Rainham.

Because cats can't be on the formal election notice, his owner Anti-Brexit campaigner Peter Cook has put himself forward as Stan's human representative.

Peter, who is also a passionate anti-Brexit activist, has previously published letters in The New European.

The cat told the Kent Messenger, presumably via Pete, that his election promises are to convert the tunnel under the river Medway into a giant cap flap, and to mobilise feline friends to police the pigeons on the roof of Gillingham railway station.

He also calls for total freedom of movement of cats across neighbours' gardens.

When he is not serving as Stan's election agent, Peter runs the busy "Cats Against Brexit Mayhem" Facebook page.

The Liberal Democrat candidate Alan Bullion has not commented on whether he plans to stand aside for Stan in a Remain unity pact.