Boris Johnson’s father is applying for an EU passport

Boris Johnson sits next to his father Stanley (left) on the Bakerloo Line while mayor of London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Boris Johnson’s father Stanley is applying for a French passport to allow him to work and move freely throughout Europe after Brexit.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Johnson, a former Remainer who went on to back Brexit, has applied to become a French citizen because his mother was born in the country.

The revelation came in the new book of Rachel Johnson - Rake’s Progress - where she revealed her father is “en route to becoming a French citizen, as his mother had been born in Versailles and his grandmother had been in Paris”.

The pro-European sibling of the prime minister added: “This is good news — I might be able to become French too.”

It means Boris Johnson ould also in theory apply for EU citizenship, making them the latest family of a Brexiteer to retain EU citizenship after Nigel Farage did something similar.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe for just £20. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

The Sunday Times reports that Stanley Johnson applied so his grandchildren can work and live in the EU after Brexit.

Last year he appeared to be considering the plan. He said: “It’s a nice thought. These things are always among the options — members of my family might be [interested].”

Stanley Johnson backed Remain in the EU referendum but changed course in 2017 claiming “the time has come to bail out”.