Boris Johnson’s former deputy becomes life peer
Boris Johnson’s former deputy as London mayor has been made a life peer to serve in government.
Stephen Greenhalgh will become a minister of state at both the Home Office and Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, Downing Street confirmed.
Greenhalgh served as deputy mayor of London for policing and crime between 2012 and 2016, when the now-Prime Minister headed City Hall.
He was previously the leader of Hammersmith and Fulham Council in the capital.
Sir Gerald Grimstone, who has served as the chairman of Barclays and Standard Life Aberdeen, has also been made a life peer, and appointed a minister of state at the Departments for International Development and Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
