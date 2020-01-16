Latest The New European

The sinister side of the Brexit bell row

PUBLISHED: 13:12 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 16 January 2020

Eurosceptics are demanding that Big Ben be made to chime at 11pm on January 31, which would cost £500,000, further delay renovations and upset half of the population. Picture: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Eurosceptics are demanding that Big Ben be made to chime at 11pm on January 31, which would cost £500,000, further delay renovations and upset half of the population. Picture: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

2010 Getty Images

STEVE ANGLESEY on the chimes of doom that ring with Leave.EU's unappealing peal appeal.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Fitting, isn't it, that the final battle of Brexit should be about the noise generated by a collection of ancient, slightly cracked, hollow instruments?

Veteran Eurosceptics Sir Bill Cash (79), David Davis (71) and Sir John Redwood (68) are among those demanding that Big Ben be made to chime at 11pm on January 31, which would cost £500,000, further delay renovations and upset half of the population. Meanwhile Leave.EU have launched a 'Ring for Brexit' crusade, urging churches across the land to ring out on February 1 with "a victory peal" like the one which marked the end of the Second World War.

This Battle of the Bells might sound laughable - especially when its frontline is manned by Mark Francois, the Matalan Mainwaring who Boris Johnson is currently seeking to mollify with his unlikely plan for Brexiteers to "bung a bob for a Big Ben bong". Scoff at your peril, though, for the parallel campaigns offer a fascinating rerun of referendum tactics and one of them is heading towards dangerous territory.

Like the official Leave campaign, the Bongers are Westminster-based, see financial and organisational chaos as a price worth paying to make its political point, and are ludicrous and pompous in equal measure.

How ludicrous? On January 7 I joked on Twitter that if Francois "was a true patriot he'd scale up the Elizabeth Tower shouting 'BONG' through a loudhailer"; two days later Sky News reported the MP was now "willing to take a big hammer up there and bong it himself". Hilariously, Francois now concedes that if his goal proved unworkable, "the BBC must have a recording of Big Ben chiming they could play at 11pm at no cost whatsoever to taxpayers".

The Bongers' original demands also included a call for pubs to stay open an hour later on January 31, quietly dropped when it was pointed out that most pubs stay open an hour later on Fridays anyway.

As for pomposity, 60 leading Bongers including Cash and Francois wrote to the Sunday Telegraph claiming that "leaving on Jan 31 will help to bring a degree of closure, not just in the House but hopefully among the public as a whole. Allowing Big Ben to chime could help to provide some catharsis in this process." Nonsense (do fans of the losing side get closure and catharsis from watching the winning captain lift the trophy?) which Remainers greeted with derision and which Arron Banks and the hardcore Pealers of Leave.EU no doubt treated with disgust.

For there is no talk of catharsis or hint of conciliation in the 'Ring for Brexit' statement on the Leave.EU website, alongside the usual appeals for your data and your donations. The vibe is more like the opening of Terminator 2, with a carpet of Remainer skulls getting crushed beneath the treads of Arron Schwarzenegger's Skynet hunter-killers.

It begins by saying that the morning of Saturday, February 1 will mark "the triumph of British democracy against a political elite who spent nearly four years trying to delay, sabotage, and deny the clearly expressed will of the British people.

"We suffered through every dirty trick imaginable in their long and protracted campaign to demoralise the country and force our surrender. We never gave up, and we won in the end… February 1 will be the most momentous morning in British history since the glorious day in 1945 when our country celebrated victory over the Nazi regime in Germany."

And that's not even the sinister bit! Here it comes: "Card-carrying Liberal Justin Welby, cosseted in gilded Lambeth Palace won't like this initiative one bit, the Church's hierarchy will do everything to snuff it out. Which is why we appeal directly to patriotic and principled churchgoers to put pressure on their local parish to join in on this epic gesture of national unity."

Put pressure on your local parish, eh? "Nice little religion you've got here, shame if something happened to it." Is that the kind of thing the Pealers of Leave.EU had in mind? The paragraph was later removed from its website.

Happily, the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers has already put a damper on things by pointing out that it "does not endorse bell ringing for political reasons" and other churchfolk have emerged to say that on February 1 they will continue to help their communities rather than indulging in pointless partisan celebrations. So it seems that Arron Banks' unappealing peal appeal will largely be met by the sound of silence.

If so, one wonders what the next Leave.EU headline will be. "Who will rid us of these turbulent priests?" has a nice ring to it.

Nevertheless, while it's easy to dismiss them as a minority of cranks and extremists, Leave.EU is effective. Think the referendum would still have been won without them weaponising migration? Just look how well Nigel Farage's Brexit Party fared in the general election without Banks and his dog whistle.

You may also want to watch:

Therefore it is truly worrying to see the church on their vile little checklist, joining the EU (now sadly ticked off), the fact-checked media, dissenting MPs, electoral safeguards, climate change protesters, the "metropolitan elite", Meghan Markle and the BBC licence fee.

What if what comes after Brexit is something even worse?

Steve's selection - Who's catching his eye this week?

TED VERITY

The Mail on Sunday editor has rebranded February 1, and last week's paper contained a guide to "How our lives will change on Liberation Day".

But was it the kind of thing Paul Dacre's former deputy had in mind? "British airlines will lose access to European air space, which means they won't be able to operate flights from one city to another within the EU," reported Abul Taher and Martin Beckford, also noting that "there could be queues at both Dover and Calais", "food prices may go up", "UK travellers to the EU may lose EHIC benefits and would be urged to take out private health insurance before travel", and we could face "higher roaming charges as the UK might be considered to be the 'rest of the world' zone". Liberation indeed!

THE (BEEF) DRIPS

Nothing annoys Brexiteers more than the idea that their votes may have been based on misinformation. So how to explain Ron Warwick from St Albans, who wrote to his favourite newspaper to declare: "Now that the UK is close to leaving the EU, together with all of the petty restrictions placed by them against us, I have just one New Year wish. Simply that UK residents will again be allowed to eat beef dripping. Two slices of dripping on toast on a winter's day, delicious." Of course beef dripping is not banned in the UK, by the EU or otherwise, and poor Ron has been denying himself his favourite unhealthy snack for years. Naturally though this didn't stop the Daily Express from printing an easily disprovable untruth on their letters page.

MADELINE GRANT

Worried about the European student exchange scheme Erasmus+ ending after Brexit? The Telegraph's assistant comment editor told readers not to fret about their grandkids being denied a year's study abroad as the programme's true purpose was to "breed a gen­eration of com­pli­ant Europhiles".

Grant, pictured, harrumphed that the real Erasmus "would be ap­palled by the lack of rigour and the less than schol­arly aims" - incredible insight into how a 16th century philosopher might deal with the scant evidence she presents, including that "those trav­el­ling to per­pet­u­ally strik­ing French uni­ver­si­ties... of­ten en­joy some­thing nearer a sub­sidised hol­i­day or booze-up than a se­ri­ous course of study". Tell that to one Brit who studied in France thanks to Erasmus, and says the scheme was "a great example of how educational exchange can enhance students' understanding of other European countries". She is the Brexiteer MP Suella Braverman.

ZAC GOLDSMITH

During his failed 2016 campaign to become mayor of London, the son of proto-Brexiteer Sir James Goldsmith wrote in City AM that it was a "belief in democratic accountability that informs my view of the European Union. The most important characteristic of any democracy is that it should be possible for voters to evict those who act in their name. The EU fails on that test. Real power in Brussels rests in institutions that are accountable to no one". On December 12, voters evicted Goldsmith from his jobs as MP for Richmond Park and an environment and development minister. On January 13 he returned to parliament as Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park and will retain a ministerial role, with a £305-a-day attendance allowance supplementing the £1.5m a year he receives from his trust fund. No word yet on how this squares with his belief in democratic accountability.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Labour's fence-sitting on Brexit and Scotland meant party didn't stand up for anything, says Ian Murray

Ian Murray launches his campaign for Labour deputy leader at the Wester Hailes Education Centre in Edinburgh. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

How WhatsApp group admin became one of the most powerful roles in politics

Chairman of the European Research Group, Steve Baker, is an example of someone who has become influential in British politics through his power as administrator of a WhatsApp group. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images.

The sinister side of the Brexit bell row

Eurosceptics are demanding that Big Ben be made to chime at 11pm on January 31, which would cost £500,000, further delay renovations and upset half of the population. Picture: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

What Britain can learn from Ireland

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, who Bonnie Greer describes as 'formidable'. Picture: ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images

The EU must take its share of the blame for Iran crisis

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Trump cannot rely on protests to solve Iran crisis

An Iranian woman holds a placard reading in Farsi 'Your mistake was unintentional, your lie was intentional' during a demonstration outside Tehran's Amir Kabir University. Picture: STR/AFP via Getty Images

What young Remainers should do next

Extinction Rebellion climate change activists lie on the floor as they perform a mass 'die in' in the main hall of the Natural History Museum in London during the environmental group's protest calling for political change to combat climate change. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Why Remain campaigners won't shift their attention to climate activism

Catherine Rowett MEP. Picture: Antony Kelly.

Politics leaves the ding-dong era - but the dramas are as critical as ever

Picture: Martin Rowson.

The lessons Labour leadership contenders can learn from war epic 1917

1917

Labour's toxic anti-semitism problem is a long way from being resolved

Labour leadership contenders Keir Starmer, Jess Phillips, Lisa Nandy, Emily Thornberry and Rebecca Long-Bailey. Photograph: PA/TNE.

Why Keir Starmer has the Labour leadership race all sewn up already

Sir Keir Starmer is the clear front-runner for the Labour leadership contest, according to a YouGov survey. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

'Victor' Varadkar could lead modern Ireland into a new era

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

BBC promises to be more 'ambitious' with coverage of climate change

The BBC's New Broadcasting House. Photograph: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire.

Lisa Nandy: UK should not sign US trade deal if Trump quits Paris Agreement

Lisa Nandy has suggested that the UK should not enter a post Brexit trade deal with Trump if he does not rejoin the Paris Agreement. Picture: RSA

Boris Johnson urged to address 'bygones' in review of UK constitution and law

Brexiteer MP Sir Desmond Swayne called on Boris Johnson to address judicial 'bygones' in PMQs. Picture: Parliament TV

Lisa Nandy tells Remainers they didn't do enough to fight for UK's place in the world

Lisa Nandy speaks to delegates at Labour Party conference. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Nigel Farage receives approval to hold Brexit celebration in Parliament Square

Nigel Farage during a press conference. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

Government wants to 'barter' child refugee rights in Brexit negotiations, suggests peer

Lord Alf Dubs is continuing to press for an amendment to the WAB that would enshrine key rights for unaccompanied refugee children. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

What makes Düsseldorf a carefully Krafted city for boundary-pushing music

Photo of Kraftwerk. Photo by Fröhling/Kraftwerk/Getty Images

The great life of astronomer Caroline Herschel, who catalogued the heavens

(Original Caption) William Herschel (1738-1822), famous astronomer discovering the planet Uranus. He is assisted by his sister, Caroline Lucretia (1750-1848).

James O'Brien 'scared' for protest rights after Priti Patel defends Extinction Rebellion 'extremist' label

LBC's James O'Brien has reacted to Priti Patel's defence of the police decision to add Extinction Rebellion to an anti-terror watch list. Pictures: PA/Stefan Rousseau / LBC

When all seemed lost: Seeking Brexit inspiration from the greatest comebacks in history

ZAIRE,AFRICA - OCTOBER 30,1974: Muhammad Ali lands a left hook knocking out George Foreman during the

Jess Phillips calls for action on anti-Semitism after Labour member allegations

Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips has stepped up with a bid to replace Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the Labour Party. Picture: Jess Phillips

Boris Johnson should 'compromise like the Queen' says EU official

Guy Verhofstadt asked Boris Johnson to emulate the Queen's recent willingness to compromise. Picture: PA/John Stillwell / European parliament

Brexit Party MEP accuses Nigel Farage of 'vile attempt at whipping up fear' during EU referendum

Brexit Party candidate James Glancy (L), Candidate Christina Jordan (2L), candidate Matthew Patten (3L), Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage (C), Brexit Party Chairman Richard Tice (3R), candidate Claire Fox (2R) and candidate Lance Forman (R) pose for a photograph. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Sadiq Khan concerned about further rises in hate crime after Brexit day

Sadiq Khan appears on LBC Radio. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Irish premier expected to call for a general election on February 8th

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (right) and prime mnister Boris Johnson in the Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson to hold trade talks with Trump in case deal with EU fails

Boris Johnson with US president Donald Trump. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images.

Pro-Brexit group mocked for new range of merchandise claiming the job's 'done'

Pro-Brexit demonstrators hold union flags as they protest outside the Houses of Parliament. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson says public can 'bung a bob for a Big Ben bong'

Boris Johnson has suggested the public can crowdfund the bonging of Big Ben to celebrate the UK's leaving the EU. Pictures: BBC/Dominic Lipinski/PA

The Brexit nightmare could be over within five years

Participants who took part in the March for Europe in London. Photograph: PA.

Brexit 50p coins should be 'melted down' again to avoid division, argues former civil servant

The original design for the special 50p coin marking Brexit. Photograph: HM Treasury/Twitter.

How one man used art to wage a war on Hitler

(Eingeschränkte Rechte für bestimmte redaktionelle Kunden in Deutschland. Limited rights for specific editorial clients in Germany.) *19.06.1891-26.04.1968+Künstler, D/DDRerklärt die Fotomontage 'Hitler' beieiner Ausstellung in Stockholm- 1967 (Photo by ADN-Bildarchiv/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Iran Crisis: How the proxy revenge response will unfold

Iran's Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammed Jalal Feiruznia, left, receives condolences from Ibrahim Amin al-Sayyed, head of Hezbollah political bureau, right, as they sit next of a portrait of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, at the Iranian embassy, in Beirut. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Jess Phillips receives SNP backlash after comments about Scottish nationalism

Jess Phillips has received sharp comments from the SNP after calling for Labour to be a firmly unionist party. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Priti Patel: Meghan Markle is not a victim of media racism

Home secretary Priti Patel has said she doesn't think there has been racism 'at all' in the tabloid media treatment of Meghan Markle. Picture: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

Zac Goldsmith and Nicky Morgan take seats in Lords after receiving peerages

Zac Goldsmith and Nicky Morgan take their seats in the House of Lords. Photograph: BBC Parliament.

Remainer says pro-European event would 'outnumber' those at Nigel Farage's Brexit celebration

Remain supporters demonstrate in Parliament Square. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA).

Former minister says he is '100% certain' Scotland will go independent

Campaigners fighting against Brexit in Scotland. Photograph: PA / Jane Barlow.

Most Read

Watch this Dutch MEP stand up for Remainers against Ann Widdecombe rant

Dutch liberal MEP Sophia in 't Veld stood up for Remainers in the face of a rant from Ann Widdecombe about what 'the British people' want. Pictures: EU parliament

Brexit already costing more than UK’s net contributions to EU over 47 years

Boris Johnson during a Vote Leave campaign event at the Europa Worldwide freight company in Dartford, Kent. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The best reactions to that Daily Express front cover

The front cover for the Daily Express and @christhebarker's parody front. Photograph: Twitter.

Government confirms ‘festival of Brexit’ despite fears it will alienate Remainers

Festival of Brexit Britain. Image: TNE/Martin Rowson.

Jess Phillips receives SNP backlash after comments about Scottish nationalism

Jess Phillips has received sharp comments from the SNP after calling for Labour to be a firmly unionist party. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.