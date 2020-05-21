Brexiteers of the Week: Journalist who mocked Remainers for EU trips holidayed in France

The Sun's Olivia Utley mocked Britons for holidaying in the EU enjoyed a French trip. Picture: Twitter Archant

STEVE ANGLESEY on the hypocrisy of Olivia Utley, The Sun’s head of PR, who urged people to holiday in England despite enjoying a French holiday.

OLIVIA UTLEY

“It’ll do our spoiled young Remainers good to remain in Britain for the summer holidays,” ran a Sun headline on a column by the paper’s head of PR (tough gig). Utley described how “metropolitan millennials” and “ardent young Remainers” who “saw the EU as the saviour to a backwards, grisly country” will be “surprised and impressed with what they find beyond the confines of the M25” and “might just begin to feel the first stirrings of patriotism”.

Utley, herself a metropolitan millennial, suggested that these young wasters might have their eyes opened by “minibreaking in Manchester” (which voted 60.4% Remain) and was quickly revealed to have spent her own last summer holiday in France.

RICHARD TICE

The Brexit Party chairman is calling for a new ‘Buy British’ campaign, which he promises would be “a glorious flowering of the ‘Make it Happen’ spirit, that transforms productivity and boosts pride in our nation” (sounds great) and (an incredible blossoming of bulbous talent and colourful ideas” (sounds like he doesn’t know what bulbous means).

A reminder that when the party launched its merchandise arm last October, an investigation found its £8 baseball caps were made in China, while its £24.99 hoodies were manufactured in Bangladesh. A party spokesman said at the time: “Our button badges, rear window stickers, tea towels, travel mugs and scarves are all manufactured in the UK.” So maybe a truly bulbous ‘Buy British some of the time’ campaign instead?

CLAIRE FOX

There can’t be many former members of the Revolutionary Communist Party who are bemoaning the news that Venice tourist trap Harry’s Bar may be about to close for good, but then Marxist-turned-libertarian-turned- Brexiteer Fox tends to plough her own furrow. The former Brexit Party MEP wrote: “This news has depressed me more than it ought. Somehow symbolises what we might lose.

That aspiration for travel, for new experiences: we just can’t lose it!”

Imagine how upset Claire will be when she finds out that not only did we once have the right to buy £20 Bellinis in Venice, until recently we actually had the right to live and work there without any bother at all!

THE TAXPAYERS’ ALLIANCE

The mysteriously funded right-wing think tank, with former employees including Vote Leave chair Matthew Elliott and No.10 special advisor/ poetess Chloe Westley, launched a new social media campaign intended to heap pressure on Sadiq Khan and the body that runs London transport.

It asks: “Why is it the case that despite its massive £9.7 billion annual budget, TfL has had to seek out a billion pound bailout just to keep trains running until September?”

Do you know, I can’t think of a single reason why that might have happened!

Hopefully the TPA will soon find the answer and move on to trickier problems like, “Why is my local pub/ Nandos/Starbucks always closed, no matter what day I turn up?” and, “Why is The Archers now all repeats?”