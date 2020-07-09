Latest The New European

Why Arron Banks’ Kiwi ‘mischief’ is not quite going to plan

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 July 2020

Brexit campaign donor and businessman Arron Banks (right) with Leave.EU campaigner Andy Wigmore in 2018. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Leave.EU’s benefactor has turned out to be the least successful UK export to New Zealand since the 2005 Lions, remarks STEVE ANGLESEY.

Darren Grimes posted an interview with historian David Starkey on his new 'free speech' YouTube channel. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PADarren Grimes posted an interview with historian David Starkey on his new 'free speech' YouTube channel. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

This week marks The New European’s fourth birthday, and the gifts from Brexiteers have already started pouring in.

First Nigel Farage trotted off to Tulsa for what had been billed as Donald Trump’s largest-ever rally, only to find that because of teenage pranksters signing up for tickets, the expected 100,000+ attendance actually topped out at 6,200. An overspill stage that the nicotine-stained man-frog was due to croak from was dismantled before he could even hop onto it.

Next up for us to enjoy was Darren Grimes’ interview with David Starkey on the young campaigner’s new ‘free speech’ YouTube channel. The Dazzler thought the recording went rather well, writing: “It’s so good I’m watching it back again… They say never to meet your heroes, well, I virtually met one of mine and it was bloody fantastic… I love him.”

Bloody fantastic, alas, apart from the bit where Starkey opined, “Slavery was not genocide otherwise there wouldn’t be so many damn blacks in Africa or Britain would there?” Grimes claimed to have missed it, disowning the remarks and admitting: “Hand on heart, I wasn’t engaged enough in this interview as I should’ve been.”

Historian David Starkey aired controversial views on slavery and the British Empire during an interview with Darren Grimes. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA.Historian David Starkey aired controversial views on slavery and the British Empire during an interview with Darren Grimes. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Starkey has subsequently been dropped by two universities and a book publisher, setting up Grimes’ channel nicely as the go-to destination when you’re desperate to get something off your chest, and that something turns out to be several lucrative revenue-generating opportunities.

The comic cavalcade continued with The Leave Alliance, a campaigning group which has been active in various guises since 2014. They tweeted: “These days I’m heavily sceptical of #Brexit and the mess it will surely be”, although in a plot twist which might have inspired Boris Johnson’s attack on care home workers, it turned out to be all the fault of you and me.

“We are where we are primarily because we had to fight for it three times… Remainers own this mess as much as the Tories,” they wrote – yes, those pesky Remainers with their promises of £350 million a week for the NHS, the easiest trade deal in history and no changes to the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Most delightful of all, however, might be the tale of how Arron Banks turned out to be the least successful UK export to New Zealand since the 2005 British Lions (sorry, editor-at-large Alastair).

Leave campaigner Arron Banks is not getting up to the Leave campaigner Arron Banks is not getting up to the "mischief" he had hoped while in New Zealand. Picture: PA

For reasons undisclosed, Leave.EU’s benefactor planned to spend three months in the country at the start of 2020 and was stuck there when its strict lockdown began. Since May, both he and the official Leave.EU account have spent much time tweeting their approval for populist Kiwi politician Winston Peters, whose NZ First party is in the country’s ruling coalition with Jacinda Ardern’s Labour and who aims to make gains in the general election in September. Peters is currently foreign affairs minister and even served as acting PM when Ardern took six weeks maternity leave in 2018.

This week, Banks and his chum Andy Wigmore told the Telegraph they were onboard with Peters’ election campaign. “Andy and I are giving Winston strategic advice,” said Banks, while ‘Wiggy’ promised, “I’m going to be on the ground in New Zealand causing trouble – mischief, mayhem and guerrilla warfare in the New Zealand election.”

Alas, this mischief-making does not seem to have gone down particularly well with Peters, who as recently as July 1 was tweeting that Banks was “a top bloke”. By July 7 he issued a statement claiming, “Not only have I not hired such a crew but it is impossible to see how they would even gain entry into the country.”

Whether Banks is supporting Peters officially or unofficially, his famous luck seems to have deserted him. Ardern is more popular than ever after leading New Zealand’s stern defence against coronavirus, and with Labour polling above 50% she might even be able to govern on her own. Meanwhile NZ First, at a high of 8% last November, were below 2% in the most recent survey.

Health minister Nadine Dorries accused The Liverpool Echo of publishing Health minister Nadine Dorries accused The Liverpool Echo of publishing "fake news". Picture: Getty Images

Poor Arron! Poor Darren! Poor Nigel! And poor The Leave Alliance! They may have won the Brexit war, but our side are certainly going to win the right to enjoy Brexit falling to pieces.

Now, to celebrate TNE’s fourth anniversary with a crisp German wine. Cold glass of schadenfreude, anyone?

Brexiteers of the week

MIKE STOCK

The Kylie Minogue songwriter apologised after appearing to taunt a Remainer who is battling stage four bowel cancer. After musician Greg Gilbert tweeted that new treatments might be denied him after we leave the EU, Stock posted: “You’re still here? Stage 4?” He also said of Gilbert: “The new world of Brexit and Donald Trump will bite him on the bum.”

The 68-year-old later wrote: “I never intended to mock his illness” Not very Respectable, but it gives us a chance to repeat Mitch Benn’s joke in TNE after a 2017 encounter with the Brexiteer hitmaker: “I did ask Mr Stock to give me one good reason for leaving, in return for which I would give him ten good reasons to stay, but he didn’t seem to get the Jason Donovan reference.”

• NADINE DORRIES

Liverpool Echo, I’m gutted. I thought better of you. This is a classic fake news story,” tweeted the health minister (yes, you didn’t dream it, she really is one) in response to the local newspaper’s report that the contract signed by Deloitte to carry out coronavirus tests in England did not require them to share results with national or local health bodies.

Where should such a fanciful idea have originated? The answer turned out to be, erm, Nadine Dorries who a couple of days earlier had told the Commons: “Deloitte’s expertise is being used to supplement in-house resource to deliver significant programmes of work, which currently includes the national response to Covid-19. The contract with Deloitte does not require the company to report positive cases to Public Health England and local authorities.”

• FREDERICK FORSYTH

The Day Of The Jackal author and veteran Brexiteer has unveiled a cunning plan to end civil unrest: Snipers armed with telescopic cameras and rioters sentenced to toil in farms depleted of EU migrant workers.

Forsyth, 81, told Daily Express readers: “Take a leaf from the Army. Use snipers. Not with bullets but with film and telescopic sights. Take half a dozen high-rise roosts round the site and install marksmen with their scope-sights and cameras. Those faces will be fixed in freeze-frame. Then enlarge and identify.

“Then it is down to the magistrates – no legal defence possible in face of the photographic evidence. How about 100 hours’ potato lifting? Lots of chips, a grateful farmer and all that energy usefully worked off… The healthy potato fields await.” Brexit logic at its finest!

• BORIS JOHNSON

While his media cheerleaders were busy promoting the idea that “Bojo has got his mojo back”, the prime minister was busy blaming care home workers for coronavirus deaths while refusing to blame his father for his walkabout to Greece. Meanwhile, his flagship Build, Build, Build slogan turns out to have been nicked from the Philippines, where Rodrigo Duterte won the 2016 election with promises of a huge £114 billion spend on 75 infrastructure projects.

But the portents don’t look good for Boris and Dom: By last year only nine of the planned 75 projects had started construction and shortly thereafter the government announced only half would be finished by the end of Duterte’s term in 2022. Then 43 were scrapped altogether, and now the timeline has been ripped up completely because of coronavirus. Good omens!

